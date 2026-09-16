Biggest Overreactions UCF Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

The UCF Knights are returning to Orlando on their back feet after dropping their first game of the season against Pittsburgh, 12-7.

Coach Scott Frost is down his starting quarterback and his running backs only mustered a net gain of nine yards; not an ideal performance in the Knights' first game against a fellow Power 4 team in 2026.

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However, the season is still a young one. So, below are three overreactions that UCF fans may want to avoid, at least before getting a larger sample size of game film to examine:

1. Alonza Barnett III is a Bust

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This take can be an understandable knee-jerk reaction to have, given UCF's troubled quarterback history so far this decade.

Season Starting Quarterback(s) 2020 Dillon Gabriel 2021 Dillon Gabriel, Mikey Keene 2022 John Rhys Plumlee, Mikey Keene 2023 John Rhys Plumlee, Timmy McClain 2024 K.J. Jefferson, Dylan Rizk, Jacurri Brown, EJ Colson 2025 Tayven Jackson, Cam Fancher 2026 Alonza Barnett III, UCF's Starter vs. Georgia State

However, even though calling Barnett a bust could still happen down the road, doing so now after a week-two injury would be a premature decision.

For one, Barnett's injury could still allow him to return later in the season, and thus far he has played in two games that are not exactly the average college football game: the first being against an FCS opponent and the second being played in a downpour.

There was also the matter of the offensive line in front of Barnett, which could not help establish the rushing game while also allowing three sacks and eight tackles for loss to the Panthers. However, they did have to contend with a defensive line unit featuring a group of starters that all returned from last season's team that finished eighth in the nation in rushing defense, the highest of any of UCF's 2026 opponents.

2. The Offensive Line is Terrible

The points made about the previous overreaction can also apply to this one. Based on its performance from last season, Pittsburgh's rushing defense is the best this unit is going to have to face in 2026, and all of the Panthers' starters are returners from that group.

Meanwhile, the Knights' offensive line is just two games into an arrangement in which its three starting interior linemen: left guard Brady Wayburn, center Connor Meadows and right guard Owen Spell, are all new to the positions they're currently playing. Such circumstances, paired with the experience of the Panthers' defensive line, ended up making for a tough game for the UCF offensive line overall, but could easily just be the toughest opposing line it may face all season.

On a positive note, offensive line coach AJ Blazek did what he's done at previous stops on his career and helped curb his unit's penalty count. This has specifically helped the Knights with pre-snap penalties, an issue that plagued them all of last season. Just two games into 2026, they have drawn two false start penalties.

Looking at how things stand right now, it seems like the offensive line simply traded one issue with another. However, instead of needing to correct habits that lead to penalties, some of its players just need to get used to playing in some new positions. So, now that potentially its toughest defensive line of the season is in the rearview mirror, it can provide lessons the unit can take with them the rest of the season.

3. The Defense Can Take Care of Things

The UCF defense has been one of the team's main highlights during these first two games of 2026, allowing just two touchdowns. While such an achievement is a positive note to take away, the circumstances of those two games have been favorable to them: facing an FCS opponent in the season opener and the downpour in Pittsburgh making it more difficult on the Panthers' offense and quarterback Mason Heintschel.

There is also the matter of the EDGE position. While it may be getting reinforcement with the return of Bruno Dall on Saturday, Scott Frost said during his Monday press conference that it still has to contend with the departures of Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly to the NFL; both led the way with pressuring the quarterback in their own ways: Lawrence with his sacks and Kelly with his hurries.

So, while the defense did keep UCF in the game against Pittsburgh until the Knights' very last drive, the unit cannot become a crutch as they move into Big 12 play.

Catch up with more UCF news below:

The Pros and Cons of Each Alonza Barnett III Backup

B.T.'s Breakdown: Too Little Too Late For UCF Knights in Pittsburgh

Milton, Kruczek Headline 2026 UCF Athletics Hall of Fame Class