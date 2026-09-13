B.T.'s Breakdown: Too Little Too Late For UCF Knights in Pittsburgh

While the rain was aplenty in Pittsburgh Saturday evening, points were not, as the UCF Knights dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the Panthers, 12-7.

The loss extends the Knights' (1-1) losing streak on the road to 10 games, stretching back to their 2024 loss to Florida.

Below is a breakdown of four key elements of UCF's performance against Pittsburgh and the role they took in how the game played out:

1. The Defense Did All It Could

While the wet conditions might necessitate taking this performance with a grain of salt, the fact remains that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and his unit limited the Pittsburgh offense to just 69 yards in the second half and 10 points over the entire game. This kept the door open for quarterback Alonza Barnett III and the offense to score for the first time late in the fourth quarter and still have the opportunity to put on a game-winning drive.

In fact, UCF's lone scoring drive of the game and its final drive of the game both began thanks to a pair of Pittsburgh three-and-outs that went nine yards.

The Knights also kept the pressure on the Panthers' backfield, not allowing quarterback Mason Heintschel a single passing touchdown, recording six quarterback hurries and making five tackles for loss. They also limited the Panthers' rushing attack to 2.4 yards per carry on 43 carries, with its only "big play" being the game's lone touchdown on a 13-yard run.

Defensive tackles Horace Lockett and Jeffson Lafontant made some of the loudest contributions to these efforts with a combined 2.5 tackles for loss on the game and a quarterback hurry. EDGEs Ken Talley and Sincere Edwards also joined in with a combined 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry as well. Lockett and Talley even teamed up for UCF's lone sack of the evening.

As for the deeper levels of the defense, while they did end up allowing 212 passing yards, 112 of them all came on just five big plays. Disregard those passes, and the UCF linebackers and secondary only gave up 100 yards on 13 completions. Plus, they also got some quarterback hurries courtesy of linebackers Lewis Carter and Jahleel Culbreath.

While the defense did not come out of this game blemish-free (see No. 4), the overall performance, even missing RJ Jackson Jr. and Bruno Dall, kept the offense in the entire game.

2. The Knights Abandoned the Run

While the Panthers leaned on the run for nearly 60% of their offensive snaps, Barnett was the primary player holding the ball for 83% of UCF's plays, with 31 passing attempts and accounting for 13 of the Knights' 22 rushing plays, with several of them not even designed running plays.

The Panthers stifled many of the rushing attempts the Knights did try, with running backsDuke Watson and Taevion Swint combining for a net gain of nine yards on eight carries. So, this presents three possibilities:

1. The UCF offensive line could not hold back the Panthers' defense, so the Knights resorted to the pass to increase the distance those defenders needed to rush.

2. The Knights' play-calling stayed with emphasizing the passing attack despite the rainy conditions.

3. A combination of 1 and 2.

In any case, UCF's offense ended up hinging on Barnett, for better or for worse.

3. The Duality of AB3

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCF fans were treated to a full showcase of Barnett on Saturday night.

On the one hand, he connected with wide receivers DayDay Farmer and Tyren Hornes for 20+ yard plays, scrambled out of pressure for double-digit yard gains and found Waden Charles for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Knights a chance late in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, the ball slipped out of his hands for fumbles twice, and nearly did so a third time on that touchdown throw to Charles.

While those fumbles did not turn the ball over themselves, they still set the offense back. The first stopped UCF's momentum dead in its tracks after his big play to Farmer, with the drive ending three plays later with a turnover on downs in Pittsburgh territory, while the second sent the Knights from the six-yard line to the 24. Now, that drive ended in that touchdown pass to Charles, but the plays it took to get there took more than 30 valuable seconds off the game clock.

There is something to be said about Barnett needing to handle the ball that much in the first place, leaving more opportunities to not only fumble a wet football, but also to potentially get injured, which he did on the Knights' penultimate offensive play of the game and took an attempt to convert on fourth down out of his hands. However, they still hindered the offense in what was already hostile conditions.

4. A Game of Inches

Plays can live and die by the slightest of decisions and movements, but for the UCF Knights on Saturday night, those movements could have been the difference between scoring in the first half and what ended up transpiring.

There was Barnett's 10th pass of the night, intended for tight end Dylan Wade, who had nothing but green grass and raindrops between him and the end zone; but the ball was just so slightly overthrown, just out of Wade's reach.

There was the near-interception by defensive back Jayden Bellamy, and the possibility it brought of a pick-six. The ball hit his hands, but ended up going to the turf.

There were the penalties: Barnett's intentional grounding that gave up UCF's first safety since 2020, the illegal substitution that erased a tackle for loss by Lockett that would have put Pitt in a fourth-and-three situation, but instead resulted in a Panther first down, and a false start by Farmer that set the Knights back on their attempt at a game-winning drive.

This is not to say that the Knights needed to be perfect; the touchdown by Charles came after a false start, after all. However, what those three penalties have in common is that they all came in high-pressure situations: being in your own end zone, defending a third and short and trying to mount a game-winning drive. In those situations, players or coaches made mistakes that cost the Knights some combination of points, field position and time.

The Knights are back in Orlando next Saturday at 7 p.m. to host Georgia State.