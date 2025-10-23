Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Eight
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, as the Knights come off their first Big 12 win of the season against West Virginia, 45-13, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Baylor
TCU
Lost, 42-36
4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
Houston
Arizona
Won, 31-28
6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech
Arizona State
Lost, 26-22
6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Cincinnati
Lost, 49-17
1-6 (0-4 Big 12)
BYU
Utah
Won, 24-21
7-0 (4-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
Delaware
Won, 38-25
4-3 (3-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
BYE
N/A
1-6 (1-2 CAA)
North Carolina
California
Lost, 21-18
2-4 (0-2 ACC)
Kansas State
BYE
N/A
3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
Kansas
BYE
N/A
4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
Cincinnati
Oklahoma State
Won, 49-17
6-1 (4-0 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponent
While it won't be until after the Knights' bye week, the Baylor Bears are the next team in their docket.
In a game that saw over 400 yards of total offense from both sides, three interceptions came back to bite Baylor in its 42-36 loss to TCU in the Bluebonnet Battle.
Despite going down 42-21 with 6:04 left in the game, the Bears did mount a comeback attempt thanks to a scoop and score and a 95-yard touchdown drive, but it ended up not being enough.
The Knights head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Nov. 1.
2. Top 10 Texas Tech Upset by Arizona State
The Sun Devils defended their home turf against No. 7 Texas Tech. They managed to limit the impact of Red Raider quarterback Will Hammond through the air, keeping him to just 167 passing yards. Meanwhile, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt threw for 319 yards.
While Arizona State's offense only reached the end zone twice, it did enough to get in the range of kicker Jesus Gomez, who drilled all four of his field goal chances, with the longest coming from 47 yards out. These points helped the Sun Devils build a cushion early on and gave them a chance to come back after a 15-point fourth quarter by Texas Tech put them down a field goal with two minutes left.
Leavitt proceeded to lead a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in less than 90 seconds, ending in what was a game-winning touchdown run.
While the Knights do not play Arizona State this season, they travel to Lubbock on Nov. 15.
3. Houston Escapes Arizona
Despite a fourth-quarter comeback by Arizona, Houston's rushing attack marched down the field as the clock ticked down to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Ethan Sanchez.
While Wildcat quarterback Noah Fifita nearly managed a perfect passing day, completing 24 of 26 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, the Cougars had their way on the ground with 232 rushing yards. That rushing attack helped set up quarterback Cooper Weigman for three touchdown passes. He also ran a touchdown in himself for Houston's only rushing score of the day.
Houston visits the Bounce House on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. for UCF's annual Space Game.
