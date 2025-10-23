Inside The Knights

Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Eight

Check in on how the rest of the Knights' 2025 opponents fared in their Week Eight matchups.

Bryson Turner

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.

So, as the Knights come off their first Big 12 win of the season against West Virginia, 45-13, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:

UCF Opponent

Opponent's Opponent

Result

UCF Opponent's Record

Baylor

TCU

Lost, 42-36

4-3 (2-2 Big 12)

Houston

Arizona

Won, 31-28

6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

Texas Tech

Arizona State

Lost, 26-22

6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma State

Cincinnati

Lost, 49-17

1-6 (0-4 Big 12)

BYU

Utah

Won, 24-21

7-0 (4-0 Big 12)

Jacksonville State

Delaware

Won, 38-25

4-3 (3-0 CUSA)

North Carolina A&T

BYE

N/A

1-6 (1-2 CAA)

North Carolina

California

Lost, 21-18

2-4 (0-2 ACC)

Kansas State

BYE

N/A

3-4 (2-2 Big 12)

Kansas

BYE

N/A

4-3 (2-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati

Oklahoma State

Won, 49-17

6-1 (4-0 Big 12)

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears.
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears defense during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While it won't be until after the Knights' bye week, the Baylor Bears are the next team in their docket.

In a game that saw over 400 yards of total offense from both sides, three interceptions came back to bite Baylor in its 42-36 loss to TCU in the Bluebonnet Battle.

Despite going down 42-21 with 6:04 left in the game, the Bears did mount a comeback attempt thanks to a scoop and score and a 95-yard touchdown drive, but it ended up not being enough.

The Knights head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Nov. 1.

2. Top 10 Texas Tech Upset by Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils defended their home turf against No. 7 Texas Tech. They managed to limit the impact of Red Raider quarterback Will Hammond through the air, keeping him to just 167 passing yards. Meanwhile, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt threw for 319 yards.

While Arizona State's offense only reached the end zone twice, it did enough to get in the range of kicker Jesus Gomez, who drilled all four of his field goal chances, with the longest coming from 47 yards out. These points helped the Sun Devils build a cushion early on and gave them a chance to come back after a 15-point fourth quarter by Texas Tech put them down a field goal with two minutes left.

Leavitt proceeded to lead a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in less than 90 seconds, ending in what was a game-winning touchdown run.

While the Knights do not play Arizona State this season, they travel to Lubbock on Nov. 15.

3. Houston Escapes Arizona

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats.
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite a fourth-quarter comeback by Arizona, Houston's rushing attack marched down the field as the clock ticked down to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Ethan Sanchez.

While Wildcat quarterback Noah Fifita nearly managed a perfect passing day, completing 24 of 26 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, the Cougars had their way on the ground with 232 rushing yards. That rushing attack helped set up quarterback Cooper Weigman for three touchdown passes. He also ran a touchdown in himself for Houston's only rushing score of the day.

Houston visits the Bounce House on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. for UCF's annual Space Game.

-

Check out more UCF news below:

Three Key Takeaways From UCF's First Big 12 Win

Three Observations From UCF's First Hoops Scrimmage Against #6 Duke

UCF Hoops Lands A Hometown Hero

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Home/Football