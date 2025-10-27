Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Nine
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, as the Knights prepare to emerge from their second bye week of the season, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Baylor
Cincinnati
Lost, 41-20
4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
Houston
Arizona State
Won, 24-16
7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech
Oklahoma State
Won, 42-0
7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Texas Tech
Lost, 42-0
1-7 (0-5 Big 12)
BYU
Iowa State
Won, 42-27
8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
BYE
N/A
4-3 (3-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
Campbell
Won, 28-24
2-6 (2-2 CAA)
North Carolina
Virginia
Lost, 17-16
2-5 (0-3 ACC)
Kansas State
Kansas
Won, 42-17
4-4 (3-2 Big 12)
Kansas
Kansas State
Lost, 42-17
4-4 (2-3 Big 12)
Cincinnati
Baylor
Won, 41-20
7-1 (5-0 Big 12)
West Virginia
TCU
Lost, 23-17
2-6 (0-5 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponent
The Knights' first game back in action after their bye week comes in Waco, Texas, on Saturday at noon against Baylor.
The Bears are coming off a three-score defeat against Cincinnati, unable to even get points on the board until there were just seconds left in the first half. It did not help that they lost two fumbles and had drives end in downs, which helped the Bearcats win the time of possession battle by just over ten minutes.
Quarterback Sawyer Robinson was kept to under 200 passing yards for the first time this season, with no single pass going for longer than 16 yards.
2. Houston Squeaks by Arizona State
Houston picked up its first win against a Top 25 team this season in a close one with Arizona State.
Despite a rush-heavy attack from the Cougar offense, quarterback Conner Weigman rushed for 111 yards, more than double that of running back Dean Connors. Combined with his passing yards, Weigman accounts for about 81 percent of Houston's yards.
He was supported by a Cougar defense that kept the Sun Devils off the board in the game's first three quarters. Arizona State, which had to enlist the help of backup quarterback Jeff Sims after the exit of starter Sam Levitt, rallied in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns and a field goal, but it was not enough.
While Arizona State is not on the Knights' schedule, Houston visits the Bounce House for the Space Game on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
3. Top 25 Virginia edges out North Carolina
The Knights might have blown out North Carolina, 34-9, back in week three, but the Tar Heels, led by coach Bill Belichick, have managed to stay in games in ACC play, with this latest performance against a No. 16-ranked Virginia marking its most promising performance of the season.
The Tar Heel defense limited the Cavaliers to just 10 points and got an interception from Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris. It also accomplished a second-half shutout, which forced the game into overtime.
Quarterback Gio Lopez, who completed 23 passes for 208 yards, was responsible for both the Tar Heels' touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air in overtime. However, an aggressive two-point attempt call did not pan out for North Carolina, which allowed Virginia to escape with the win, 17-16.
Catch more UCF news below:
Three Key Takeaways From UCF's First Big 12 Win
Three Observations From UCF's First Hoops Scrimmage Against #6 Duke