Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week 12

Check in on how the rest of the Knights' 2025 opponents fared in their Week 12 matchups.

Bryson Turner

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) looks to get by Kansas State's Asa Newsom (23) in the second half of the college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025.
Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) looks to get by Kansas State's Asa Newsom (23) in the second half of the college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.

So, as the Knights lick their wounds following a blowout loss to No. 6 Texas Tech, 48-9, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:

UCF Opponent

Opponent's Opponent

Result

UCF Opponent's Record

Oklahoma State

Kansas State

Lost, 14-6

1-9 (0-7 Big 12)

BYU

TCU

Won, 44-13

9-1 (6-1 Big 12)

Jacksonville State

Kennesaw State

Won, 35-26

7-3 (6-0 CUSA)

North Carolina A&T

Monmouth

Lost, 63-19

2-9 (2-5 CAA)

North Carolina

Wake Forest

Lost, 28-12

4-6 (2-4 ACC)

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

Won, 14-6

5-5 (4-3 Big 12)

Kansas

BYE

N/A

5-5 (3-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati

Arizona

Lost, 30-24

7-3 (5-2 Big 12)

West Virginia

Arizona State

Lost, 25-23

4-7 (2-6 Big 12)

Baylor

Utah

Lost, 55-28

5-5 (3-4 Big 12)

Houston

BYE

N/A

8-2 (5-2 Big 12)

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) looks to get by Kansas State's Asa Newsom (23) in the second half.
On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Knights host Oklahoma State in their final home game of the season. This weekend, the Cowboys hosted another one of UCF's opponents, Kansas State.

It was a battle of the defenses in Stillwater, with the Wildcats coming out on top, 14-6, thanks to their defense winning the turnover battle, 5-1, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. One of the Wildcats' touchdowns actually came on the ensuing drive after an interception.

The Knights fell to the Wildcats back on Sep. 27, 34-20.

2. BYU Rebounds Against TCU

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as BYU Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33).
Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33) defends during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following their loss to the Red Raiders last week, No. 12 BYU responded with a decisive win over TCU, 44-13.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier turned in his third-highest passing total of the season, getting 296 yards after completing 23 of his 33 passes. However, he would only get one touchdown through the air, with the Cougars' other three offensive touchdowns coming on the ground, with one each from running back LJ Martin, Bachmeier himself and wide receiver Parker Kingston.

On defense, the Cougars kept the Horned Frogs to 1-10 on third downs and even added another touchdown with a pick-six by safety Tanner Wall.

The Knights finish their regular season in Provo against the Cougars on Nov. 29.

3. Gamecocks Stay Undefeated in CUSA

Jax State's Caden Creel tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Kody Jones.
Jax State's Caden Creel tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Kody Jones during college school football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama November 15, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) / Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF's opponent from their season-opener, Jacksonville State, has stayed unbeaten in Conference USA through six conference games after a close win over Kennesaw State, 35-26.

While the quarterback the Knights faced, Gavin Wimsatt, did come in and complete one 62-yard hail mary touchdown pass as the clock ran out on the first half, it was freshman Caden Creel under center for the majority of the day. He took over as the Gamecocks' primary quarterback in late September.

Jacksonville State mostly relied on its rushing attack, which was just Creel and running back Cam Cook. The duo combined for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.

The Owls actually outgained the Gamecocks in total yards, 579-451, but Jacksonville State made up for it by winning the turnover battle, picking the ball off four times.

-

