Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week 12
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, as the Knights lick their wounds following a blowout loss to No. 6 Texas Tech, 48-9, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Oklahoma State
Kansas State
Lost, 14-6
1-9 (0-7 Big 12)
BYU
TCU
Won, 44-13
9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
Kennesaw State
Won, 35-26
7-3 (6-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
Monmouth
Lost, 63-19
2-9 (2-5 CAA)
North Carolina
Wake Forest
Lost, 28-12
4-6 (2-4 ACC)
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
Won, 14-6
5-5 (4-3 Big 12)
Kansas
BYE
N/A
5-5 (3-4 Big 12)
Cincinnati
Arizona
Lost, 30-24
7-3 (5-2 Big 12)
West Virginia
Arizona State
Lost, 25-23
4-7 (2-6 Big 12)
Baylor
Utah
Lost, 55-28
5-5 (3-4 Big 12)
Houston
BYE
N/A
8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponent
On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Knights host Oklahoma State in their final home game of the season. This weekend, the Cowboys hosted another one of UCF's opponents, Kansas State.
It was a battle of the defenses in Stillwater, with the Wildcats coming out on top, 14-6, thanks to their defense winning the turnover battle, 5-1, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. One of the Wildcats' touchdowns actually came on the ensuing drive after an interception.
The Knights fell to the Wildcats back on Sep. 27, 34-20.
2. BYU Rebounds Against TCU
Following their loss to the Red Raiders last week, No. 12 BYU responded with a decisive win over TCU, 44-13.
Quarterback Bear Bachmeier turned in his third-highest passing total of the season, getting 296 yards after completing 23 of his 33 passes. However, he would only get one touchdown through the air, with the Cougars' other three offensive touchdowns coming on the ground, with one each from running back LJ Martin, Bachmeier himself and wide receiver Parker Kingston.
On defense, the Cougars kept the Horned Frogs to 1-10 on third downs and even added another touchdown with a pick-six by safety Tanner Wall.
The Knights finish their regular season in Provo against the Cougars on Nov. 29.
3. Gamecocks Stay Undefeated in CUSA
UCF's opponent from their season-opener, Jacksonville State, has stayed unbeaten in Conference USA through six conference games after a close win over Kennesaw State, 35-26.
While the quarterback the Knights faced, Gavin Wimsatt, did come in and complete one 62-yard hail mary touchdown pass as the clock ran out on the first half, it was freshman Caden Creel under center for the majority of the day. He took over as the Gamecocks' primary quarterback in late September.
Jacksonville State mostly relied on its rushing attack, which was just Creel and running back Cam Cook. The duo combined for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.
The Owls actually outgained the Gamecocks in total yards, 579-451, but Jacksonville State made up for it by winning the turnover battle, picking the ball off four times.
-
