Three Takeaways From UCF's Blowout Loss To No. 6 Texas Tech
The No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders disposed of the UCF Knights, 48-9, on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas.
The 39-point margin of defeat for the Knights is their widest since the winless 2015 season.
Here are three takeaways for the Knights from the game:
1. The Defensive Line Was Healthy Enough To Go
While EDGE Malachi Lawrence was ruled a game-time decision on Saturday afternoon, he was spotted on the field in Lubbock. Between that and fellow EDGE Nyjalik Kelly getting cleared to play in that same Saturday afternoon player availability report, it seems to indicate the injuries they sustained last weekend against Houston were minor enough that they could return to the field.
Kelly tallied two tackles and a pass breakup while Lawrence, despite not recording a tackle, almost had an interception and deflected a pass, though it was still caught, in the fourth quarter.
Of course, being banged up still took a toll on the UCF defense, which gave up 499 total yards, 205 of which were rushing yards. It is the second-straight game the Knights have given up over 200 rushing yards.
2. Penalties
Five of the Knights' seven penalties on Saturday were dead-ball fouls, one of which was on a kickoff.
While the number of flags is within the range of the amount UCF has drawn each game this season, the persistence of such penalties remains even at this point in the season.
3. Tayven Jackson's Accuracy
Despite the Knights' offensive struggles on Saturday, quarterback Tayven Jackson turned in his most accurate passing game of the season, completing 27 of his 33 passes, or 82 percent of them.
Even discounting the second half, when the game was out of reach, Jackson completed 13 of his 17 first-half passes for a 76.4 percent completion percentage, which would be his second-most accurate passing game of the season.
The caveat here is that those passes only went for 178 yards, which is on the lower end for him this season, and he threw an interception. However, the Red Raiders were pressuring him most of the day, sacking him four times, and had a Heisman Trophy candidate at linebacker in Jacob Rodriguez. So, the offensive line, which was missing two of its starters due to injuries, also plays a role here.
-
The Knights need to win both of their remaining two games if they want to go to a bowl game, the first of which is against Oklahoma State on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF Knights Uplift Freshman Quarterback After Game-Deciding Interception
Two UCF Starters Ruled Game-Time Decisions For Texas Tech Game
Three Key Takeaways From UCF Hoops' Road Upset Over Texas A&M