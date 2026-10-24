How To Watch and Follow the UCF Knights as they Host No. 2 BYU

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

TV/Streaming: FOX (Play-by-Play: Connor Onion, Analyst: Robert Griffin III, Sideline: Alexa Landestoy)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 78 degrees with a 34% chance of rain 30 minutes before kickoff, with winds blowing north-northeast at 15 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.

Odds: No. 2 BYU is favored by 7.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: BYU leads the overall series, 4-1.

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Three Things To Know:

1. Previously...

Saturday is not the first time the Knights have hosted a ranked Cougars squad on Homecoming.

Two years ago, in 2024, No. 11 BYU spoiled the Knights' Homecoming festivities with a 37-24 win. UCF defensive backs Demari Henderson and Braeden Marshall both played in that game, making one and two tackles respectively.

2. History on the Line

The Knights are looking for their first-ever victory over a top-five ranked team on Saturday.

The Cougars' visit to Orlando marks the seventh top-five-ranked opponent UCF has ever played. However, they are the first of them to play the game on the Knights' home field, where Top 25-ranked teams have gone 5-11 since 1995.

3. To Run, or Not to Run?

Both UCF and BYU are suffering losses in the backfield going into Saturday's game, with the Cougars' LJ Martin and the Knights' Taevion Swint both being ruled out on Wednesday night.

However, it's not just injuries that could make the rushing attack precarious for both teams.

On the Knights' end, BYU boasts a top-10 rushing defense in the nation, marking the third time in 2026 they have to face such a unit this season. The other two teams, Pittsburgh and Houston, were the only defenses that limited UCF's rushers to under 100 yards for the game

As for the Cougars, with LJ Martin already ruled out for this game, they are going to need to call on Preston Rex, Journee Tonga or both for rushes out of the backfield. However, this duo has combined for 42 carries and 161 yards, and averaged 3.83 yards per carry in the three games played while Martin was injured. Martin currently averages 7.8 yards per carry.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Running Back Ruled Out vs. BYU: Injury Report Breakdown

B.T. Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Couldn't Keep Up With No. 18 Oklahoma State

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights