How To Watch UCF's Big 12 Opener Against TCU

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, FL)

Kickoff: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Play-by-Play: Dan Hellie, Analyst: Robert Smith)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Miguel Parra)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at kickoff, with winds blowing north or north-northwest at eight miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.

Odds: TCU is favored by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: The Knights won the only previous meeting between these two schools, 35-34, in Fort Worth in 2024.

Three Things To Know:

1. Who's In and Out?

Big 12 Conference

The Knights have four starting players ruled out for Saturday's game: quarterback Alonza Barnett III, offensive lineman Owen Spell, linebacker Lewis Carter and wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr.

They are also set to be joined on the sidelines by a second receiver in Jonathan Bibbs, who was ruled out on Thursday night.

UCF has five players listed as "probable," indicating they are likely to play: quarterback Keyone Jenkins, defensive backs Jayden Bellamy and Kahmel Johnson, offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra and linebacker Jayden Jennings.

As for the Horned Frogs, they are set to be without kicker Kyle Lemmermann for a third straight game. However, they are also looking likely to see the return of wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who would make his 2026 debut on Saturday should he suit up, and running back Jon Denman.

For a full breakdown of both teams' injury reports and the implications for the positions in which starters are out, click here.

The final injury report before the game is set to be published by the Big 12 90 minutes before kickoff, or 2 p.m. ET.

2. Know Thy Foe

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Knights, TCU, led by coach Sonny Dykes, is coming into this game at 2-1.

Even without Dwyer, Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig currently leads the Big 12 in passing yards and passing yards per completion. He is also among the top 25 quarterbacks in the nation in passing efficiency. One of his receivers, Ed Small, is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in receiving yards.

On defense, TCU is among the top 15 teams in the nation in scoring defense, third-down defense and red-zone defense. It is also where one can find the Horned Frogs' lone preseason All-Big 12 player, defensive back Jamel Johnson. He recorded 96 total tackles, 60 of them solo, with five interceptions last season.

3. Previously...

The first time these two teams met, back in 2024, the Knights tied their program record for their largest comeback, coming back from a 28-7 deficit early in the third quarter to take the win in Fort Worth, 35-34.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson earned his highest quarterback rating in a UCF uniform during this game, an 88.8, after completing 13 of his 22 passes for 230 yards, plus nine rushes and 46 yards. Meanwhile, running back RJ Harvey ran 29 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report Breakdown: Latest Updates and Replacement Options

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Takeaways From UCF's Win Over Georgia State