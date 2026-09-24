UCF Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report Breakdown: Latest Updates and Replacement Options

The injury bug is continuing to plague the UCF Knights so far this season.

Below is a breakdown of both the Knights' and TCU Horned Frogs' first Big 12 player availability reports:

UCF Knights

Out

Four starting UCF players were ruled out for the Knights' Big 12 opener: quarterback Alonza Barnett III, wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr., linebacker Lewis Carter and offensive lineman Owen Spell.

Due to an injury he sustained during the Georgia State game, Carter is now confirmed to miss his first game of 2026. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he has been "pleased up until this point" with the linebacker room. Carter's absence is going to leave more snaps available for the likes ofJayden Jennings and Tackett Curtis, both of whom are listed as starting linebackers alongside Carter, and Jahleel Culbreath, Carter's listed backup on the Knights' unofficial depth chart.

Barnett has already been reported to be out for multiple weeks due to what Frost called a "fairly significant hamstring injury" he sustained on UCF's penultimate offensive play against Pittsburgh. Former FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins earned the start against Georgia State this past weekend, and Frost indicated he was going to continue with him as the starter going forward while Barnett is out.

With Thomas Jr. being ruled out for Saturday's game, his absence now extends to a fourth straight game. Following the Georgia State game on Saturday, Frost said he had "kind of expected" Thomas to play, but that his injury was "lingering on him." During his absence, DayDay Farmer has been filling in as the Knights' slot receiver, catching seven passes for 80 yards.

Frost said Spell "just wasn't 100%" during the Georgia State game due to a case of plantar fasciitis, which led to Jacob Maiava making the first start of his collegiate career at center and Connor Meadows getting shifted to right guard. Whether Spell's condition is now sidelining him on Saturday, or if it's a completely separate issue entirely, the arrangement with Maiava and Meadows seems likely to remain the same against TCU, just now without Spell being available to enter the game as a depth option. Cooper Terpstra, the Knights' backup at right guard, according to their unofficial depth chart, has the most to gain from Spell's absence.

Other non-starting Knights ruled out for Saturday's game include quarterback Dante Carr, defensive back TJ Branch, defensive tackle Trenton Turner, wide receiver Zack Palmer and EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu.

Per the Big 12's policy on availability reporting, a player who is ruled out for the season will be marked out for at least one game and then not appear on further injury reports. So, if any of these players are not listed on subsequent injury reports, then that is a possibility.

Questionable

Two UCF players were listed as questionable on Wednesday: wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs and defensive back Kahmel Johnson.

Both players have come off the bench in all three of the Knights' games so far this season. Bibbs has caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown while Johnson has made three tackles.

UCF's wide receiver and secondary rooms are two of its deeper position rooms. Should Bibbs be out, in addition to Thomas, Caleb Rollerson or Tyren Hornes would end up being the most likely beneficiaries. They both have combined for five receptions so far this season.

As for Johnson, he is the lone listed backup to Braden Marshall at nickelback, so unless the senior takes on more snaps, another backup defensive back like Jailen Duffie, Caleb Flagg or Ty Bartrum would be the likeliest ones to step in.

Probable

Five Knights were listed on the injury report as probable, meaning they have a 75-99% chance of playing on Saturday night: quarterback Keyone Jenkins, defensive back Jayden Bellamy, tight end Dylan Wade, linebacker Jayden Jennings and offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra.

TCU Horned Frogs

Out or Doubtful

Six TCU players were ruled out or doubtful for Saturday's game: kicker Kyle Lemmermann, defensive tackle Perry Cole Jr., wide receiver Cooper Reid, linebacker Caleb Cortez and offensive linemen Devan Robison and Creece Brister.

Lemmermann converted on a 31-yard field goal and one extra point for the Horned Frogs so far this season in his lone game against North Carolina. Since then, Nate McCashland has taken over field-goal kicking duties, but has also only made one field goal so far this season, a 29-yarder, and gone 13 for 13 on extra points.

Questionable

Three TCU players were listed as questionable: wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, running back Jon Denman and EDGE Zach Chapman.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said he expects Dwyer to play on Saturday. Dwyer caught 54 receptions for 73- yards and seven touchdowns last season and joins an offense that ranks 22nd in the nation in passing without him.

Denman is a backup running back to starter Jeremy Payne. While he has only amassed 14 carries and 60 yards and two touchdowns across two games, Payne remains the Horned Frogs' primary rushing threat, ranking 18th in the nation in rushing yards.

As for Chapman, the senior edge rusher has yet to see the field this season.

Probable

Reserve offensive lineman Ryan Hughes was the only TCU player listed as probable.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Takeaways From UCF's Win Over Georgia State

The Pros and Cons of Each Alonza Barnett III Backup