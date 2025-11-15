Inside The Knights

How To Watch UCF's Matchup Against #6 Texas Tech

See how to follow the Knights as they seek to upset a Top 10-ranked Texas Tech

Bryson Turner

UCF's kicker (35) Colton Boomer runs with the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
UCF's kicker (35) Colton Boomer runs with the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Venue: Jones A&T Stadium (Lubbock, Texas)

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: Fox (Play-by-Play: Tim Brando, Analyst: Devin Gardner, Sideline: Josh Sims)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish):  UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Kickoff Weather Forecast: 30 minutes before kickoff, it will be 90 degrees with a 0 percent chance of rain and winds blowing west at 14 mph, according to AccuWeather

Odds: Texas Tech is a 23.5-point favorite, per ESPN Bet.

Series History: Texas Tech leads series, 1-0 (First Meeting: 2023)

Quick Facts:

1. Caught the Injury Bug

Even before the final player availability report, which is slated to be released at 2 p.m. on Saturday, 10 UCF players have been ruled out of that day's game.

Two of them are quarterbacks, Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown, which leaves just Tayven Jackson, who coach Scott Frost said had a hamstring issue during pregame warmups last weekend, and freshman Davi Belfort.

Two of them are offensive linemen, center Carter Miller and right guard Keegan Smith, who were ruled out on Wednesday. There is also a pair of defensive backs, Braeden Marshall and Isaiah Reed, who were both ruled out on Friday night.

The Knights are also thin at linebacker, with backups Jayden McDonald and TJ Bullard also ruled out for Saturday.

Three UCF players go into Saturday with a questionable tag: edges Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence and running back Myles Montgomery.

As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders must make do without defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard, three backup wide receivers and offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano.

2. Hello, Old Friend

Last season, defensive lineman Lee Hunter was one of two UCF players to earn All-Big 12 honors; six players received All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Over the offseason, Hunter transferred to Texas Tech, and on Saturday, he faces off against his old team. He came into this week listed on the player availability report, but was designated as probable on Friday night. He has tallied 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble with the Red Raiders so far this season.

UCF offensive lineman Paul Rubelt said he met up with Hunter at Big 12 Media Days back in July, where they reminisced about last season, and that they were both anticipating playing each other on Saturday.

"I'm ready to kick his a--," Rubelt said.

3. Top 10 History

The Knights are 3-18 overall against top 10-ranked teams in program history, with their last win over one coming in coach Scott Frost's last game of his first stint on New Year's Day 2018 in the Peach Bowl against a No. 7-ranked Auburn.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Catch up on more UCF News below:

The Next Men Up For UCF's Game Against Texas Tech

UCF Offensive Linemen Ruled Out For Texas Tech Game

UCF Knights Uplift Freshman Quarterback After Game-Deciding Interception

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Home/Football