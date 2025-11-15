How To Watch UCF's Matchup Against #6 Texas Tech
Venue: Jones A&T Stadium (Lubbock, Texas)
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: Fox (Play-by-Play: Tim Brando, Analyst: Devin Gardner, Sideline: Josh Sims)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Kickoff Weather Forecast: 30 minutes before kickoff, it will be 90 degrees with a 0 percent chance of rain and winds blowing west at 14 mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: Texas Tech is a 23.5-point favorite, per ESPN Bet.
Series History: Texas Tech leads series, 1-0 (First Meeting: 2023)
Quick Facts:
1. Caught the Injury Bug
Even before the final player availability report, which is slated to be released at 2 p.m. on Saturday, 10 UCF players have been ruled out of that day's game.
Two of them are quarterbacks, Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown, which leaves just Tayven Jackson, who coach Scott Frost said had a hamstring issue during pregame warmups last weekend, and freshman Davi Belfort.
Two of them are offensive linemen, center Carter Miller and right guard Keegan Smith, who were ruled out on Wednesday. There is also a pair of defensive backs, Braeden Marshall and Isaiah Reed, who were both ruled out on Friday night.
The Knights are also thin at linebacker, with backups Jayden McDonald and TJ Bullard also ruled out for Saturday.
Three UCF players go into Saturday with a questionable tag: edges Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence and running back Myles Montgomery.
As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders must make do without defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard, three backup wide receivers and offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano.
2. Hello, Old Friend
Last season, defensive lineman Lee Hunter was one of two UCF players to earn All-Big 12 honors; six players received All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.
Over the offseason, Hunter transferred to Texas Tech, and on Saturday, he faces off against his old team. He came into this week listed on the player availability report, but was designated as probable on Friday night. He has tallied 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble with the Red Raiders so far this season.
UCF offensive lineman Paul Rubelt said he met up with Hunter at Big 12 Media Days back in July, where they reminisced about last season, and that they were both anticipating playing each other on Saturday.
"I'm ready to kick his a--," Rubelt said.
3. Top 10 History
The Knights are 3-18 overall against top 10-ranked teams in program history, with their last win over one coming in coach Scott Frost's last game of his first stint on New Year's Day 2018 in the Peach Bowl against a No. 7-ranked Auburn.
