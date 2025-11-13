The Next Men Up For UCF's Game Against Texas Tech
The UCF Knights have a packed injury report as they get prepared to hit the road to face Texas Tech.
With several players already ruled out and more with the potential to have their first missed game of the season, here are the players that could stand to gain more playing time should they be called upon:
1. Running Back
With Stacy Gage ruled out for a third straight game and Myles Montgomery questionable for Saturday's game as of Wednesday night, the Knights are left thin at running back.
Senior Jaden Nixon and freshman Agyeman Addae are the only healthy scholarship running backs left for UCF to utilize on Saturday.
Following Montgomery's injury last Friday, Nixon tallied his most carries in a single game this season, getting the ball 11 times for 62 yards. He currently has 485 yards on 46 carries for the season, an average of 10.5 yards per carry, the highest in the Big 12.
As for Addae, the Miami native has only carried the ball eight times for 20 yards across three games this season, including Friday's Space Game.
"That's a kid that works his his butt off every single day, and kind of been an unsung guy that's bounced back and forth between doing scout team things, but also with us and always locked in," offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. has also gotten involved in the rushing attack, totaling 10 carries for 36 yards so far this season, and freshman quarterback Davi Belfort showcased his rushing capabilities during UCF's final drive on Friday night.
2. Offensive Line
Both starting center Carter Miller and right guard Keegan Smith were ruled out of Saturday's game, which marks the first missed game for the season for them both.
Smith was initially the starting right guard for the Knights, but has been coming in off the bench ever since the Kansas game on Oct. 4. Meanwhile, Cameron Kinnie, who is listed as Miller's backup at center, has been a part of the starting lineup since that game.
Fifth-year Jabari Brooks has also made his way into the starting lineup this season, having been a part of the starting lineup since Oct. 18's matchup with West Virginia.
Other offensive linemen that could stand to take more snaps include Owen Spell, Pat Barnett and Connor Meadows.
3. Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, UCF has four starters listed on Tuesday night's report.
Safety Braeden Marshall, the Knights' starting nickelback, was listed as doubtful, making him unlikely to suit up for Texas Tech on Saturday.
According to UCF's depth chart, he has a pair of backups in sophomore Christian Peterson and LSU transfer Jyaire Brown. Peterson has played in all nine games this season, though he has yet to record a tackle, while Brown has totaled four solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup so far this season.
On the defensive line, both starting edges, Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, are listed as questionable for Saturday's game.
The Knights' depth chart has junior Jamaal Johnson listed as Lawrence's backup with sophomore Isaiah Nixon listed alongside Johnson as Kelly's backup. Johnson has totalled 19 tackles so far this season, 1.5 tackles for a loss and three quarterback hurries, while Nixon has totalled 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Other edges on the roster include junior Quentin Hatch, senior Josh Dorsainvil and sophomore Aymeric Koumba.
Last, but not least, is linebacker Jayden McDonald. While not a starter, McDonald has still tallied 15 tackles alongside one interception, pass breakup and fumble recovery each. With one backup option, TJ Bullard, ruled doubtful alongside Marshall, others like sophomore Troy Ford Jr., sophomore Phil Picciotti and junior Kam Moore could factor into the rotation more against Texas Tech.
-
The Knights and Red Raiders kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with updated player availability reports getting released at 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and then the final one at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
