Newly Committed UCF Defensive Lineman Talks Joining Knights And Goals

The UCF Knights' quest to rebuild their defensive line rooms continued on Wednesday afternoon with the signing of Evan High School's Mujahid Jefferson.

Jefferson was one of two Evans players to commit to play for the Knights on Wednesday. He is coming off a senior season in which he recorded 42 tackles, 20 of which were solo, with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Following his commitment, Jefferson took the time to answer some questions about his decision, his biggest goal for his collegiate career and about one of his teammates who is set to join him as a Knight.

What does it mean to you to sign with your hometown school? It means everything, I’ve been dreaming for an opportunity to play for UCF since Pop Warner days. Even wearing merch regularly to represent my city. Also the fact my grandparents can take a short drive to watch me achieve my dreams.

What’s the biggest thing about the program that stood out to you and helped you make your decision? The biggest things that helped were definitely the relationships I had with the school. Knowing coach [Kenny] Martin from freshman year, and the talent he’s produced. It helped me be confident that he will make me an impact player. Also, the great facilities and programs that will help me get bigger, stronger and faster.

With your college career now right in front of you, what’s your biggest goal for yourself over these next four years and why that goal in particular? My biggest goal for myself is to develop into the best version of myself on and off the field. I want to become a dominant, disciplined, and dependable player. I want to focus on the little things that everyone else doesn’t to become the best. This goal is something that will help me take care of my family and set myself up for a better future.

The Knights lost many defensive lineman to either graduation or the transfer portal. What will you need to do to make your best case for playing time? With the defensive line having openings, I know that my playing time will have to be earned not given. If I want to play for the Knights early I will have to separate myself being the most consistent, prepared, and aggressive player all while being coachable and always willing to learn.

Regardless of playing time possibilities, what’s the biggest thing you want to learn during your freshman season and why? Regardless of playing time I want to learn what it takes to compete mentally, physically, and academically at this high level of football. As a freshman defensive tackle, I know the speed, strength, and difficulty of the game will be higher than anything I’ve faced before. Learning how to study film the right way, take care of my body, practice with purpose, and stay locked in through long seasons will be just as important as what happens on game day. I want to build habits now that will help me improve year after year.

Both Otis Hardy and yourself ended up signing with the Knights on Wednesday. What does it mean to you that one of your teammates sitting alongside you is now set to join you at the collegiate level? It means a lot to me that I will get to play on the same side with my teammate again. Me and Otis were part of a dominant defense and we are hoping to bring that to the Knights. We can continue to push each other and stay locked in.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Newly Committed UCF Defensive Back Talks College Decision And Goals

UCF Gains Commitment From Pair Of Orlando-Area Defensive Players

Three Reasons UCF Basketball Cannot Overlook Utah