Three Reasons UCF Basketball Cannot Overlook Utah

While the UCF Knights men’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament hopes remain alive after their win over TCU on Tuesday night, they are by no means secure.

The Big 12 is a highly competitive basketball conference. Coach Johnny Dawkins and several other coaches have said as much multiple times this season and in seasons past. However, in such a tough league, someone has to be in the basement. This season, that team is the Utah Utes.

The Utes are one of two Big 12 teams with a losing record, and until Wednesday night, they were the only Big 12 team with one win in conference play. However, their win against West Virginia in Morgantown, 61-56, changed things.

Instead of returning home to host UCF on an eight-game losing streak, the Utes are coming off an upset win on the road. However, even with that win, they remain ranked outside the Top 100 in the NET rankings, so a loss would throw a wrench into their NCAA Tournament hopes. Just ask the Mountaineers, who fell from 54th to 62nd in the wake of the loss.

With the Knights still remaining near the bubble at 46th in the NET rankings, a loss to the Utes might not completely derail a tournament push, but it would definitely put them on the back foot down the stretch.

So, here are three reasons why the Knights cannot underestimate the Utes when they step onto the court of the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday night.

1. Terrence Brown

Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) shoots in the lane during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Despite the Utes’ sub-.500 record, guard Terrence Brown is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring with 525 points and second in free throws. This likely comes down to volume since Brown also ranks fourth in the conference in field goal attempts and second in the conference in free-throw attempts.

If the Knights allow Brown to let it fly without a fight too many times, the Utes could at least hang around, especially at home.

2. Keanu Dawes

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) drives the ball against Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell ranks eighth in the Big 12 with six double-doubles. Utah forward Keanu Dawes has eight. He is the Utes’ primary weapon at the glass, ranking 14th in the nation, and second in the league in defensive rebounds per game, and 33rd in the nation, and fifth in the Big 12, in total rebounds.

Should Dawes have a good night on the glass, he could deny UCF prime second-chance point opportunities.

3. Don McHenry

Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Sitting just outside the top 10 in the Big 12 in points, McHenry is the Utes’ distance shooter. He may be ninth in the league in three-pointers per game, but he is fifth in three-point percentage.

The Knights have been unreliable with their three-point shooting on the road. While they made half of their shots or more against Colorado and Kansas State, they made less than 30% against Oklahoma State, Houston and Cincinnati. Should they have a game more like the latter three, a good shooting night from McHenry can create a point swing that can keep the Utes in the game, or even get them a win.

-

UCF and Utah tip off in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

