Newly Committed UCF Defensive Back Talks College Decision And Goals

The UCF Knights' defensive back room is set to add one more freshman for the 2026 season with the commitment of Evans High School's Otis Hardy.

Hardy transferred to Evans for his senior season after three years at Dr. Phillips High School. During his lone season as a Trojan, he totaled 27 tackles, 15 of which were solo, and one tackle for loss.

Following his commitment, Hardy took the time to answer some questions about his decision, his biggest goal for his collegiate career and about one of his teammates that is set to join him as a Knight.

What does it mean to you to sign with your hometown school? It means everything to me , being able to represent my city at the next level is a blessing. It’s bigger than just football, it's about showing kids where I'm from that you can stay home and still chase big dreams.

What’s the biggest thing about the program that stood out to you and helped you make your decision? The biggest thing that stood out was the culture and the level of talent they develop. Also they are the only Power 4 school that took a chance on me even when they closed recruiting for the class of 2026.

With your college career now right in front of you, what’s your biggest goal for yourself over these next four years and why that goal in particular? My biggest goal is to earn everything and make a real impact. I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to come in, compete, and prove I belong.

Many defensive backs from last season’s Knights squad are returning in 2026. What’s the biggest thing you’d want to learn from them in your freshman season? I want to learn how they prepare. The game is faster and more detailed at the college level, so learning how they study film, take care of their bodies, and handle their responsibilities will be big for me. I just want to soak up as much knowledge as I can to become a big impact player on the field.

Both Mujahid Jefferson and yourself ended up signing with the Knights on Wednesday. What does it mean to you that one of your teammates sitting alongside you is now set to join you at the collegiate level? It means a lot. We’re both on defense, just at different positions, so we’ve always had that mindset of getting stops and competing together. Now we get to do that at UCF. It’s special knowing someone you’ve played with before is going through the same transition. It just makes it even better.

