Judge Rules Against UCF In Ted Roof Lawsuit

The UCF Athletic Department took a loss in the legal realm on Tuesday as an Orange County judge officially ruled in favor of the Knights' former defensive coordinator Ted Roof in a lawsuit against it.

Circuit Judge Margaret H. Schreiber granted Roof's motion for summary judgment in the case back on June 11, but Tuesday marked the filing of her final summary judgment, which ruled how much UCF would owe Roof in damages, which climb into six figures. In addition to attorney's fees and costs, she ruled Roof is entitled to $685,122.98.

Judgement Breakdown:

Type Amount Principal Compensatory Damages $614,378.26 Pre-judgement interest $20,185.43 Attorney's Fees $47,172.60 Costs $3,386.69 Total $685,122.98

“We are disappointed in the results to date and are still considering options," a UCF spokesperson said in a statement.

Roof was terminated as UCF's defensive coordinator on Oct. 28, 2024, according to the lawsuit's initial complaint, just eight games into his first season with the Knights. The team had just gone through a five-game losing streak after starting the 2024 season 3-0. Just over a month later, coming off finishing the season at 4-8 (2-7 Big 12), coach Gus Malzahn resigned from his position after four seasons in Orlando.

Roof's lawsuit, filed on Jan. 24, 2025, centered on UCF changing his termination compensation, which differed depending on whether Malzahn resigned from his position.

According to the contract, without a resignation from Malzahn, Roof would be paid "the balance due of the base salary and bonuses earned but not yet paid" for the remainder of the deal's term, which was until Jan. 31, 2026. Roof's base salary, excluding incentives, was $400,000 in 2024 and was set to increase to $750,000 in 2025. With a resignation from Malzahn, however, Roof would then only be entitled to 90 days of pay at the $750,000 annual rate following the resignation.

Schreiber ended up ruling in Roof's favor, disagreeing with UCF's case that Malzahn's resignation allowed it to change his termination compensation.

"There is no reading of the Employment Agreement which would allow UCFAA to modify Roof's termination pay only (as opposed to his employment) - be it 33 days, 3 months or 13 months after Malzahn resigned his own employment relationship with UCF," Schreiber wrote in her order granting summary judgment.

UCF can still file an appeal in the case, having 30 days from the entry of final judgment to do so.

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