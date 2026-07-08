Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 57 Camp Lott

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 57 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Camp Lott:

1. Who is Camp Lott?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6 / 265 pounds

Hometown: McComb, Mississippi

High School: Parklane Academy

According to his UCF Athletics profile page, after playing defensive end during his high school junior season at Parklane Academy, he made the switch to offensive lineman for his senior year.

He originally committed to Air Force on June 15, 2024, but ended up flipping to the Knights in late January 2025, according to 247Sports.

2. What did he do last season?

Lott redshirted his true freshman season in 2025, though he did see the field once against North Carolina A&T.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

While Lott's inexperience does not predispose him for a sizeable role as a redshirt freshman in 2026, offensive line coach AJ Blazek still seems to have plans for him, based on comments following an April 9 practice session.

Blazek called Lott "that next guy," after explaining he has a few players battling for the starting center position. He said it would be a "position change" for the redshirt freshman who was listed as an offensive tackle on 247Sports. While Lott would need to "learn a lot" about being a center, he "has a skill set" and that he is "soaking it up," Blazek said.

Considering the context in which Blazek mentioned Lott, the McComb, Mississippi native is seemingly getting positioned as a future option for the Knights at center. Of course, Lott seeing sizable snaps at the position in 2026 does not look likely, given the more experienced options. However, if he ends up taking to the position well during camp, he could take some snaps here and there to get in-game experience.

So, while Lott is likely looking more like a depth option for the Knights' line in 2026, this season could very well be planting the seeds for UCF's center of the future.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka