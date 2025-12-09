The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: EDGEs

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Next up, we examine the EDGEs:

1. Sincere Edwards

Returning to his hometown of Orlando after spending his freshman season at Pittsburgh, Sincere Edwards looked on track to be a crucial part of the EDGE rotation alongside Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly.

However, after appearing in six games, Edwards sustained a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Through those six games, Edwards recorded 11 tackles, seven of them solo, with 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

2. Aymeric Koumba

According to his UCF Athletics profile, Aymeric Koumba became the first French-born player in school history after signing with the Knights from Michigan.

He saw action in eight games this season, but made just one solo tackle.

Grade: C

The EDGEs were one of UCF's strengths in the 2024 season with Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly. So, with both of them returning this season, alongside Jamaal Johnson and Isaiah Nixon already providing some depth, Scott Frost and EDGE coach Mike Dawson already had a crowded room by the time they arrived.

So, when it came to the portal, they took a more developmental route, bringing in a pair of sophomores in Edwards and Koumba to add a little more depth and prepare for Lawrence and Kelly's graduations, which would be coming quickly.

When it comes to the EDGEs, at least the ones acquired by the transfer portal last offseason, their true impact cannot be known until another season or two down the line. So, considering Edwards did show some promise before his injury, an average "C" is the highest grade they could get. It does not penalize Edwards for his injury, but also does not ignore that they ended up not making much of an impact on the field this season.

