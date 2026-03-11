How To Watch UCF Basketball Fight For An NCAA Berth: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, Tournament Implications, And Odds

Venue: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Opponent: 9-seed Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 9-9 Big 12)

Tip-off: Wednesday, Mar. 11, 3:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman, Analyst: Jay Bilas, Sideline: Kris Budden)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Season History: The Knights and Bearcats split their regular-season matchups. UCF won in Orlando, 73-72, while Cincinnati won in Ohio, 92-72.

1. Fighting to Go Dancing

Thanks to losing its final three regular-season games, UCF has fallen into the Last Four In of the NCAA Tournament bubble for ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Going into their final three-game stretch of the season, the Knights had, when it comes to the NET rankings, just two non-Quad 1 losses. Going into the Big 12 Tournament, they have four.

In contrast to the Knights, the Bearcats enter Kansas City on an upswing after starting Big 12 play at 3-7. They've since gone 7-2 in their last nine games, including wins over BYU at home and a road win against Kansas, which has helped them reach Lunardi's Next Four Out.

So, Wednesday's matchup is one between NCAA Tournament bubble teams. A win by the Bearcats keeps their chances at an at-large berth alive, though it could also spell doom for the Knights' chances. On the other side, a UCF win could solidify its first Tournament appearance since 2019.

2. Injury Report

Heading into gameday, both reserve center Jeremy Foumena and forward Jamichael Stillwell were ruled "questionable" by the Knights. While Stillwell has been able to still play after his injury in UCF's matchup against BYU, Foumena has been sidelined in the last two games.

Both injuries have left their marks on the Knights' frontcourt during these last three games. In two of the three matchups, Stillwell put up some of his lowest shooting percentage numbers of the season. Meanwhile, Foumena's absence, combined with foul trouble from Stillwell and center John Bol, led to Elijah Hulsewe logging meaningful minutes for the first time since November.

3. How the Bearcats Got Here

How 'bout those Bearcats ⁉️@GoBearcatsMBB wins its 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament debut to clinch a spot in Wednesday's second round.



Cincinnati is slated to play No. 8-seed UCF tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT.#Big12MBB | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/C49ok6GSVc — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2026

The Bearcats are coming off a win over a 16-seed Utah, 73-66, on Tuesday.

Both forward Baba Miller, 11 points and 14 rebounds, and center Moustapha Thiam, 14 points and 10 rebounds, recorded double-doubles. Meanwhile, guard Jalen Celestine let it fly from three, going 5-8 from beyond the arc, which helped create a 12-point advantage for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats also outplayed the Utes with their depth, winning the battle at bench points, 18-7.

