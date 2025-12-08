OPINION: Why The UCF Knights Declined A Bowl Game

The UCF Knights declined a bowl bid on Sunday, according to On3's Brett McMurphy.

Despite finishing its season at 5-7, UCF had the chance to accept a bowl invitational thanks to three teams that were eligible, Notre Dame, Kansas State and Iowa State, all declining their invitations. This created three open bowl bids for teams that finished 5-7, with priority given to those with the highest APR (Academic Progress Rate). UCF was third among such teams, putting it in a position to accept a bid, which it did not take.

Florida State, Auburn, UCF, Baylor & Rutgers are the 5-7 teams that declined a bowl bid, sources told @On3sports. Of course, these teams thought season was over 2 weeks ago & players have scattered. They didn't - you know - quit because they didn't make the playoff — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2025

The Knights were not alone in their decision. Of the 5-7 teams, six others joined UCF in turning down a bowl invite, those teams being Auburn, Florida State, Baylor, Kansas, Rutgers and Temple, according to McMurphy.

While it has become a trend in recent years for players to skip bowl games, it's another thing entirely for entire programs to not take the opportunity.

However, here are four key reasons why UCF made the decision it did.

1. Logistics

Due to the unexpected nature of Kansas State, Iowa State and Notre Dame's opt-outs, many of the 5-7 teams were not expecting to be invited to a bowl game this season. So, with the understanding of their season being over, programs allowed their players to rest and/or go home for the holidays.

Having to rally everyone back together and start practicing again for the bowl game would be a challenge. It is not impossible to pull off, but given what would have to be asked of players, coaches and staff in order to do so, the trip would have to be worth it for everyone involved.

2. The Transfer Portal

While UCF might not have many players who have declared their intentions to enter the transfer portal, it does not mean that just stops once the Knights accept a bowl invitation. It's still been a common trend of the last several years for players not to play in a bowl game because they've either declared for the NFL Draft or are set to enter the transfer portal.

Even if no additional Knights entered the transfer portal, there is one major contributor who already did so in quarterback Tayven Jackson. Coach Scott Frost already said in the season's final weeks that the Knights were going to finish the season with just Jackson and freshman Davi Belfort at quarterback due to injuries to Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown. So, should UCF have gone to a bowl game, the only healthy quarterback that had any significant playing time at their disposal would be Belfort.

Irrespective of Belfort's performance this season, UCF going into a bowl game without a clear backup option should he get injured during the game would be irresponsible from a competitive standpoint.

3. Recruiting

Not going to a bowl game also frees up the Knights' coaching staff to focus on recruiting. Even with Early Signing Day having already passed, there are still many recruits from the class of 2026 who are waiting until National Signing Day in February to sign with a collegiate program.

There's also the transfer portal. While it is not open just yet, because players are announcing their intentions to enter the portal, it gives coaches a chance to scout out players to target once the portal opens.

Frost returned to the Knights exactly a year ago on Sunday, which did not leave him much time to re-familiarize himself with the program, assemble a staff and get them up to speed, get to know the team and thoroughly evaluate a recruiting class and the transfer portal, all at the same time.

The less the UCF coaching staff has on its plate, the more time it can devote to finding and recruiting the right players that fit the Knights' schemes and determine the resources needed to pursue their commitment.

4. Hiring

There is one extra item Frost has on his plate, however, and it's an important one. He has to hire a new offensive line coach. Even though Frost said he does not expect to have to make any more staff hires this offseason, it does not minimize the importance of this one.

It has been less than three months since the passing of his hire at the position just under a year ago, Shawn Clark, and Frost himself said on Early Signing Day that many in the program have not had a chance to properly process the loss yet, since they still had a season to play. Having to replace him on a permanent basis is not just an important decision for the future of the team. On the field, UCF allowed 21 sacks last season and drew many pre-snap penalties, but off of it, it’s also a part of the grieving process.

Football, at the end of the day, is just a game, and so to have to go from the season being over and finally having the chance to properly grieve a mentor, coach and friend, only to have to set it aside one more time to play one more game? It'd be one thing if UCF already had bowl eligibility, since they'd be expecting another game, but what happened on Sunday was something else.

UCF declined to play in a bowl game because it needs time. It needs time to properly regroup from a suboptimal season. It needs time to properly reflect so it can do better next season. It needs time to properly grieve one of its own. So, the logistics that would have to go into a hypothetical bowl game just would not be worth it for what the time could go towards: making sure the team is the best it can be for 2026.

Is it unfortunate not to see the Knights play one more time? Sure, but a better 2026 is worth seeing them play just 12 games in 2025.

