Three More Players UCF Can't Let Hit The Transfer Portal

Despite the transfer portal's official opening still being weeks away, nine UCF Knights players have entered the transfer portal.

However, on the other side of the decision, four Knights, including one of our top three players, who UCF couldn't let hit the transfer portal from last week, have announced their plans to return to Orlando in 2026.

So, here are three more players that the Knights would hope to join those four on their 2026 team:

1. Jayden Bellamy

A transfer from Syracuse, Bellamy led the Knights with eight pass breakups this season, while also tallying 27 tackles, 20 of them solo, and a game-winning interception in the season-opener against Jacksonville State.

With Phillip Dunnam running out of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft, Bellamy is UCF's only defensive back who was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and has a season of eligibility remaining.

On the heels of the defensive backs coach Brandon Harris' departure to Florida State, the Knights need to find a way, whether it's with Harris' replacement, NIL money or both, to retain a player that helped them finish 25th in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed and 48th in team passing efficiency defense as part of a wider defensive unit that ranked 38th in total defense.

2. Carter Miller

Of UCF's 10 offensive linemen on its two-deep depth chart, six of them, three starters and three backups, are looking to be out of eligibility after this season.

Retaining all the remaining linemen, such as Preston Cushman, is crucial for continuity at the position group; however, Miller receives a bit of extra emphasis due to his position at center. He started the first nine games of the season there before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Following Cameron Kinnie taking over center duties for the final three games, he was credited with a false start penalty three times, part of his eight total penalties on the season. Miller, by comparison, is credited with four penalties total in nine games: two false starts, a holding and an illegal snap.

Penalties were an issue for the offensive line this season, and having a lineman who can minimize them is crucial to solving that issue next season.

3. Braeden Marshall

Marshall has spent three seasons now with UCF, so this offseason marks his last chance to use the transfer portal should he want to.

This season, Marshall mostly started at nickelback, recording 22 tackles, 20 of them solo, two tackles for a loss, one pass breakup and two interceptions.

Originally from Lake Mary, Marshall has been a UCF mainstay since his freshman season in 2023. So, even with the on-field benefits return, which are the same as Bellamy's, retaining him for his senior season would also be a boon for the Knights from a team culture standpoint.

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and is set to remain so until Jan. 16.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Running Backs

UCF Defensive Back Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl

Three Candidates For UCF's Defensive Backs Coach