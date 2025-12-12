UCF Defensive Back Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl

UCF Knights defensive back Phillip Dunnam accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl, the event's X account announced on Thursday night.

Welcome to the Hula Bowl!! @DunnamPhillip has officially accepted his invite to the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game!!@UCF_Football pic.twitter.com/ifnTVBx6Dg — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 12, 2025

Dunnam, who was the first Knight to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft back on Dec. 2, is now also the first Knight to accept an invitation to a college all-star game so he can showcase his skills to professional scouts.

The Hula Bowl, while historically played in Hawai'i, has been played in the Acrisure Bounce House since its 2022 edition. However, due to the stadium currently undergoing offseason renovations, 2026's edition is set to be played at Spec Martin Stadium, the home of the Stetson Hatters football team, in DeLand, Florida. This edition also boasts a coaching matchup between brothers with Jay Gruden leading Team Aina and Jon Gruden leading Team Kai.

Since the game's move to the U.S. mainland, UCF players have become common participants. For example, UCF's current quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton played in the 2022 edition. Other Knights who have played in the game include running back Isaiah Bowser, defensive lineman Ricky Barber, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

Dunnam was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after recording 60 tackles, 43 of which were solo tackles, the most he's had in a season in his career. He also made three tackles for loss, broke up two passes and snagged three interceptions. All three of those picks came in a single game against Houston, a first in UCF history, with one of which ended up being his only career pick six.

The 2026 Hula Bowl kicks off at Spec Martin Stadium on Jan. 10 at noon.

UCF Defensive Back First To Declare For 2026 NFL Draft

UCF Knights defensive back Phillip Dunnam took to Instagram to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning.

Dunnam is the first Knight to declare for the 2026 Draft, doing so three days after UCF's season came to an end after its loss to No. 11 BYU, 41-21, on Saturday afternoon.

Dunnam thanked the coaches and staff of all three schools he played for, Indiana, Florida Atlantic and UCF.

"This journey has been built on faith, family, and relentless work," Dunnam wrote. "I'm ready for what's next."

Dunnam started in all 12 games for the Knights this season, tallying 60 tackles, 43 of which were solo tackles, the most he's had in a season in his career. He also made three tackles for loss and broke up two passes. His season was highlighted by snagging three interceptions in a single game against Houston, a first in UCF history, with one of which ended up being his only career pick six.

They were his only three interceptions of the season, matching the season totals of his previous two seasons at Florida Atlantic and Indiana.

Should he get selected, Dunnam would be the latest in his family to reach the pros. Two of his cousins, E.J. Biggers and Louis Delmas, were both drafted in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

Delmas, a safety, was taken in the second round by the Detroit Lions and spent six seasons in the league from 2009-2014, mostly with the Lions. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2009 after becoming the first rookie in NFL history to record an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown and a safety in the same season, and only the second player overall in NFL history to do so in the same season.

Biggers, a cornerback, was selected in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent seven seasons in the league from 2009-2015, though he did not play in his first season due to injury. He spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, the next two with the then-Washington Redskins and his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dunnam is also the nephew of Udonis Haslem, who spent his entire 20-year NBA playing career with the Miami Heat.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and runs from April 23-25.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

Three Candidates For UCF's Defensive Backs Coach

Bowl Games UCF Fans Should Keep An Eye On

UCF Kicker Declares For 2026 NFL Draft