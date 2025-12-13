Change of Plan: Former UCF Defensive Backs Coach Heading To Florida

Former UCF defensive backs coach Brandon Harris is now joining the coaching staff of the Florida Gators, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Friday night.

The news comes two days after Harris was initially reported to be moving on from UCF to Florida State, joining the same staff as his older brother, Tim Harris Jr., who also spent time at UCF, first as the Knights' co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2021-2022 and then as their offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2024.

Had Harris gone to the Seminoles, the 2026 season would have been the first time the two brothers had been on the same coaching staff since 2019 at Florida International. Now, the two brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an in-state rivalry.

Harris, just like his brother, has never coached outside of the state of Florida, though this would mark the first time he has coached for the Gators.

Alongside UCF defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who served as safeties coach, Harris helped the Knights' passing defense rank 25th in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed and 48th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense as part of a wider defensive unit that ranked 38th in the nation in total defense.

One of Harris' defensive backs, Phillip Dunnam, followed him from UCF to Florida Atlantic and ended up becoming the first Knight to get three interceptions in a single game this season. He was also named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention alongside another transfer defensive back, Jayden Bellamy. He also recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and is set to play in the Hula Bowl.

Frost said back on Early Signing Day that he did not expect to need to make any other position coach hires this offseason beyond for offensive line coach, though he did not rule out being "surprised by some things."

Harris' departure from Orlando came two days after he was announced to be a part of this year's American Football Coaches Association's 2026 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a one-day program that features "a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance," according to the AFCA's website.

