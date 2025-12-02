UCF Defensive Back First To Declare For 2026 NFL Draft
UCF Knights defensive back Phillip Dunnam took to Instagram to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning.
Dunnam is the first Knight to declare for the 2026 Draft, doing so three days after UCF's season came to an end after its loss to No. 11 BYU, 41-21, on Saturday afternoon.
Dunnam thanked the coaches and staff of all three schools he played for, Indiana, Florida Atlantic and UCF.
"This journey has been built on faith, family, and relentless work," Dunnam wrote. "I'm ready for what's next."
Dunnam started in all 12 games for the Knights this season, tallying 60 tackles, 43 of which were solo tackles, the most he's had in a season in his career. He also made three tackles for loss and broke up two passes. His season was highlighted by snagging three interceptions in a single game against Houston, a first in UCF history, with one of which ended up being his only career pick six.
They were his only three interceptions of the season, matching the season totals of his previous two seasons at Florida Atlantic and Indiana.
Should he get selected, Dunnam would be the latest in his family to reach the pros. Two of his cousins, E.J. Biggers and Louis Delmas, were both drafted in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.
Delmas, a safety, was taken in the second round by the Detroit Lions and spent six seasons in the league from 2009-2014, mostly with the Lions. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2009 after becoming the first rookie in NFL history to record an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown and a safety in the same season, and only the second player overall in NFL history to do so in the same season.
Biggers, a cornerback, was selected in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent seven seasons in the league from 2009-2015, though he did not play in his first season due to injury. He spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, the next two with the then-Washington Redskins and his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dunnam is also the nephew of Udonis Haslem, who spent his entire 20-year NBA playing career with the Miami Heat.
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and runs from April 23-25.
