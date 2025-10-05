UCF Defensive Tackle Ruled Out For Season
UCF defensive tackle Horace Lockett is out for the rest of the season, coach Scott Frost said Saturday after the Knights' loss to Kansas.
During last weekend's game against Kansas State, Lockett tore his pectoral muscle, Frost said. He had surgery for it on Friday.
"He's been great at the beginning of the season," Frost said. "So, I feel terrible for him."
Lockett ends his season with 13 total tackles, eight of them solo, three tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups across four games.
Thisis not the first time injury has struck the defensive tackle. Whilehewas at Georgia Tech, he missed the entire last season due to a hand injury.
"It's football," defensive back Braeden Marshall said. "Injuries are part of the sport. It's part of the game. One thing about it is the 'next man up' mentality, so that's why everybody gotta stay ready."
The Knights' next game without Lockett kicks off on Saturday at noon in Cincinnati against the Bearcats.
UCF Quarterback Ruled Out Against Kansas
UCF quarterback Jacurri Brown was ruled out of the Knights' game against Kansas Saturday night, according to a Big 12 player availability report.
Brown is one of seven Knights players ruled out for Saturday's game, though the other six were designated as "out" earlier in the week. Those players include the likes of defensive tackle Horace Lockett, defensive back Jayden Williams and defensive back Jalen Heyward. Saturday marks Brown and Lockett's first missed games of the season, while it is the second for Williams and Heyward.
UCF coach Scott Frost said Brown suffered an AC sprain during the Knights' game against Kansas State last week. However, he was able to play through it for the first drive of the second half before being relieved by starter Tayven Jackson, who suffered the same injury earlier in the game. Jackson was not mentioned in the Knights' player availability report all week.
"Honestly, Jacurri is the one not really sure about yet, if he'd be able to go," Frost said on Wednesday night in his weekly radio interview on 96.9 The Game. "I think everybody else is up and ready."
Brown was the only one of five UCF players who stayed "questionable" for the entire week to be ruled out. This means linebacker Keli Lawson, tight end Dylan Wade, defensive end Isaiah Nixon, defensive back Isaiah Reed are available for Saturday night's game. The game marks a return to the field for Wade, Nixon and Reed, who were out for last weekend's Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
As for the Jayhawks, kicker Laith Marjan was ruled a game-time decision. The senior has logged seven field goals this season and 21 extra points so far this season. Should he be unable to play, Kansas would lean on freshman Dane Efird, who has only kicked one extra point so far this season.
Kickoff for the matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Acrisure Bounce House.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
Three Takeaways From UCF's Close Loss Against Kansas
UCF Men's Hoops Lands Oklahoma State Transfer