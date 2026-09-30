UCF Opponent Review: Takeaways From Houston's Weekend Ahead of Week 5 Matchup Against Knights

Welcome back to our weekly check-in on the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents!

While Scott Frost and the Knights were busy winning their Big 12 opener against TCU, their next adversary was wrapping up its non-conference slate:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Bethune-Cookman South Carolina State Lost, 31-21 2-2 Pittsburgh Bucknell Won, 59-0 4-0 (1-0 ACC) Georgia State Northern Illinois Won, 35-14 3-1 No. 25 Houston Georgia Southern Won, 42-28 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) Oklahoma State West Virginia Won, 41-24 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) No. 9 BYU BYE N/A 3-0 (1-0 Big 12) Baylor Colorado Won, 23-12 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) Kansas BYE N/A 1-2 (0-1 Big 12) Arizona State BYE N/A 2-1 (1-0 Big 12) Iowa State No. 15 Utah Lost, 31-17 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) Colorado Baylor Lost, 23-13 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Note: AP rankings reflect the position teams were in at the time of the game

Below are three games that provide the most insights on the strength of the Knights' 2026 schedule:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

Dubs in the Goober State 😤 pic.twitter.com/aHMVWZSOTC — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 26, 2026

The Houston Cougars wrapped their non-conference slate over the weekend with a road trip to Statesboro, Georgia, where they defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles, 42-28, helping them rise from No. 25 to No. 20 in the AP Poll.

While the Cougars got out to an early lead, the Eagles were able to pull even, 14-14, early in the second quarter. Houston managed to get back out to a two-touchdown lead by halftime, however, and never let the home team get within a touchdown again.

Coach Willie Fritz succeeded with the rushing attack, outgaining Georgia Southern 202-66 with rushing yards alone. With help from All-Big 12 Preseason selection Shadre Hurst providing blocks on the offensive line, running back Re'Shaun Sanford II ran 17 times for 120 yards, though Makhi Hughes got his carries in as well, getting the ball 16 times for 70 yards. UCF fans may remember Hughes from his 2023 freshman season at Tulane.

This is not to say Houston quarterback Conner Weigman had a bad day. He completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 239 yards and four touchdowns for a 98.1 QB Rating, plus rushing six times for 14 yards and a touchdown. However, Georgia Southern quarterback Max Johnson was able to out-throw him, albeit needing more passing plays to do it.

The Cougar defense, despite featuring All-Big 12 Preseason selection Will James at defensive back, allowed 289 passing yards on 27 completions, with one receiver tallying 119 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

UCF faces off against Houston on Saturday at noon Eastern Time.

2. Oklahoma State Breaks Into Top 25

Thanks to a dominant second half, Oklahoma State took care of business against West Virginia, 41-24, helping the Cowboys earn a spot in the Top 25.

The Mountaineers leaned on their rushing attack, with running back Cam Cook and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. combining for 57 carries, 296 yards and three touchdowns. Such a reliance on the rushing attack came thanks to Hawkins' troubles with the pass, completing just 10 of his 22 attempts for 132 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had their own 100+ yard rusher in running back Caleb Hawkins. However, they also sported the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year in quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who completed 20 of his 27 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, plus one interception. His favorite target, All-Big 12 Preseason selection Wyatt Young, caught eight passes for 192 yards and a touchdown.

While Oklahoma State's four trips to the end zone would have been enough for the win, kicker Sam Keltner's four field goals not only helped them get on the board in the first place, but also increased their lead in the game's late stages.

The Knights are going to have to travel to Stillwater to face this No. 19-ranked Cowboys program on Oct. 10 at noon Eastern.

3. Georgia State Demolishes Northern Illinois

Following their loss to the Knights the weekend prior, Georgia State bounced back by wrapping its non-conference slate with a dominant win over Northern Illinois, 35-14.

Thanks to a productive day from quarterback Taron Dickens, who completed 28 of 42 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown, the Huskies actually outgained the Panthers in total yards, 432-342. However, thanks to forcing a pair of turnovers and stopping three of Northern Illinois' four tries to go for it on fourth down, Georgia State's defense prevented those yards from turning into points.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

B.T.'s Breakdown: The Three Biggest Keys To UCF's Big 12 Opening Win Over TCU

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026

Biggest Overreactions UCF Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now