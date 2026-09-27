B.T.'s Breakdown: The Three Biggest Keys To UCF's Big 12 Opening Win Over TCU

The UCF Knights did what they needed to do on Saturday evening, taking their Big 12 opener over TCU, 21-13.

It was, by no means, a perfect game. The Knights (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) lost two fumbles, turned the ball over on downs, leading to a TCU field goal, and went three-and-out three times, excluding the final drive in which they ran down the clock. Yet, for a second time in the Big 12 era, UCF gets its conference slate started with a close win over the Horned Frogs.

Below is a breakdown of the three biggest keys in the Knights' game that led to their victory:

1. Taking What TCU Gave Them

The Knights' defense continued its takeaway momentum from the second half of last week's game with three on Saturday against the Horned Frogs: a fumble recovery on the opening drive and two interceptions, one of which, by cornerback Antione Jackson, sealed the game.

One of Jackson's fellow cornerbacks, Jayden Bellamy, was involved in two of these plays, snagging one of the interceptions for his interception of the season and was the one that forced the opening-drive fumble, marking the first time he's forced a fumble in his career.

"We all feed off each other's big plays because, you know, we all love each other, and we all, when someone else makes a play, we feel like we make the play too," Bellamy said after the game.

UCF was not just creating opportunities for themselves, however. The Horned Frogs were also giving the Knights chances, not just from the mistakes that led to turnovers, but also with penalties that either hindered their own drives or helped UCF on theirs. All told, TCU was flagged 11 times, tied for the most it's had in a game so far this season.

The Horned Frogs had issues with different applications of discipline throughout the evening, from five pre-snap penalties, three of which were false starts, and three personal foul calls.

UCF coach Scott Frost even said the Knights were "bailed out" by a pass interference call on third down. The resulting first down from the penalty extended the drive, which ultimately ended with an insurance touchdown run by running back Landen Chambers.

2. The Line Was Held

TCU running back Jeremy Payne came into this weekend among the nation's top 25 in rushing yards and rushing yards per carry. On Saturday evening, however, he was limited to just 48 yards on 15 carries. He led a Horned Frogs rushing effort that only netted them 1.2 yards per carry and 33 yards overall. Even adjusting for sacks, they averaged 2.4 yards per carry for 56 yards total.

This is thanks to a group of Knights on the defensive line that combined for 17 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries. Following the game, Frost said he challenged the group to "come off the ball," and that they did "a really good job" doing just that.

Leading the way for this group is defensive tackle Jeffson Lafontant, who alone accounted for four tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. The redshirt junior out of North Miami Beach said following the game that he was just focused on doing his job, but when one does their job at full speed, they're going to get rewarded.

Not too far behind him, however, is EDGE Isaiah Nixon, who tallied three tackles, a career-high 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.

3. Keyone Jenkins Making History

Lyghtz overtook McKenzie Milton for the record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DElxA4muNX — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 27, 2026

Aside from his pair of lost fumbles, Frost said he did not know how UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins could have played Saturday's game that much better than he did.

The former FIU Panther put together a passing performance for the Knights' history books, completing 95% of his passes, or 19 of 20. The feat surpassed a game from his quarterback coach, McKenzie Milton, who completed 24 of his 26 pass attempts for a 92.3% completion percentage against Austin Peay in 2017. Jenkins also completed his last 14 passes consecutively, a streak that ties Milton for the fourth-longest in program history.

"You know, if he's 19 of 20, maybe we're stupid coaches; we got to let him throw it a little more, but you know, we did put him in plays that we thought had the best chance to have somebody open and be the type of play that he could see and throw, and he did a great job," Frost said.

Jenkins spread the ball around to 10 different receivers, but leading the way, at least in terms of receptions, was tight end Dylan Wade. After tallying just three receptions all season coming into Saturday, he caught five passes for 18 yards on Saturday. He was not the only tight end to get in on the action, as redshirt freshman Caden Piening caught a pair of passes himself for 30 yards and his first career touchdown.

"Like I told you guys last week, we need to get the tight ends more involved," Jenkins said following the game. "We did just that this week."

With their Big 12 slate now underway, the Knights embark on a nearly month-long stretch between games at the Acrisure Bounce House. First up is a road trip out to Houston, Texas, for a noon kickoff on Saturday against a No. 25-ranked Cougars program that defeated them in the Space Game last season.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Takeaways From UCF's Win Over Georgia State

Six Dates UCF Men's Basketball Fans Need To Mark On Their Calendars