Underrated UCF Knights Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft looming near, the eyes of the UCF Knights fanbase are gravitating toward a certain pair of EDGEs.

Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly were the only Knights invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and have since become the focal point when it comes to UCF alums with the likeliest chances to hear their name called in Pittsburgh. However, they are not the only former Knights looking to pursue their professional football dreams this weekend.

Here are three NFL hopefuls coming from UCF with the likeliest chances to break their way into the seven rounds of the draft, or are at least going to be priority undrafted free agent signings after the fact.

1. Phillip Dunnam, Safety

UCF DB Phillip Dunnam is a pain in the ass, and I mean that as a compliment. He can fool you in coverage, and he's capable of erasing plays when he comes down. He does need some tackling lessons when he gets to the NFL, but an under-the-radar guy. pic.twitter.com/D2zmjd033G — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 10, 2026

Despite not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, defensive back Phillip Dunnam still did enough to earn a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein; the only Knight to get one this year, not named Lawrence or Kelly.

Zierlein projected Dunnam as a "priority free agent," praising his vision, athleticism, instincts and ball skills. However, he criticized a lack of speed and explosiveness during his Pro Day and noted that he "becomes a block magnet when perimeter blocks land."

"Dunnam displays good anticipation and recognition of play design both pre- and post-snap," Zierlein wrote. "He can break simultaneously with wideouts and close on intended targets before the quarterback starts his throwing motion. He lacks top-end speed and is missing size/consistency as a run defender/open-field tackler."

Dunnam spent just one season at UCF after transferring from Florida Atlantic, but still made his mark in a secondary that finished 22nd in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed. He earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor after recording 60 tackles, three of which were for a loss, two pass breakups and five passes defended. He also hauled in three interceptions, all of which, in a program first, came in the same game.

With a prospect grade of 5.68, the same as Kelly, who has been floated as a late-round pick, the chances of Dunnam getting drafted this week are not entirely off the table. However, even if he is selected, there would still be a matter of making the roster, something Zierlein made sure to note.

"Dunnam will need to prove himself as a functional zone defender to compete for a roster spot," Zierlein wrote.

2. Keli Lawson, Linebacker

Keli Lawson was not necessarily at the forefront of the Knights' linebacker core this past season. The Virginia Tech transfer started just three of the 12 games he played en route to 34 tackles, two sacks, a scoop-and-score and a pass breakup last season.

However, as Lawrence did at the NFL Scouting Combine, Lawson's showcase of athleticism at UCF's Pro Day may have drawn enough eyeballs that he could sneak into the draft.

"I mean, really, I truly feel like there's not another person with my stature and my size, doing or moving the way I am," Lawson said following his Pro Day workouts.

Lawson's 11-foot-3 inch mark not only eclipsed that of the longest leap at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it also would have been the fourth-farthest leap by a linebacker in the combine's history. He also recorded a 41-inch vertical jump, a mark that would have only come behind Ohio State's Sonny Styles at the combine.

"Given his size and athleticism, coupled with his ability to chip in on special teams (Lawson recorded a field goal block in his first UCF game) and come up with game-changing plays (notably returning a fumble for a score against West Virginia), Lawson should now be on teams' draft radar," Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote.

3. Myles Montgomery, Running Back

Montgomery was another Knight who made the most out of his Pro Day showcase, particularly with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time that would have been the fourth-fastest among running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I already knew I had it in me the entire time, but it was just a matter of getting on the stage and being able to show it," Montgomery said after his workout.

Montgomery is coming off a senior campaign at UCF that saw him run 143 times for 705 yards and four touchdowns, plus 17 receptions for 182 yards.

"I only have one starting season under my belt, so I have the least amount of, I guess you could say, the least amount of work on my tires, so I still have a lot more to go," Montgomery said. "They're going to get somebody who's going to embrace their role, whether, whatever it is, on and off the field, and try to help the team continue to win ballgames."

The 2026 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday and is set to continue through Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Scott Frost Provides Update On Alonza Barnett III

Every UCF Knights Player Drafted Under Scott Frost

UCF Football Loses High-Ranking Support Staff Member