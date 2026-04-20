UCF Football Loses High-Ranking Support Staff Member

The UCF Knights football team lost one of its holdovers from the Malzahn era on Sunday.

Deshon Lawrence, UCF's Senior Director of Player Development, Pro-Liaison, and Internal Operations, announced his departure from the Knights via social media on Sunday morning. The following day, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that he had been hired by Missouri as its director of player and recruiting engagement.

Missouri is hiring UCF’s Deshon Lawrence Jr. as director of player and recruiting engagement, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was senior director of player development, pro liaison and internal operations at UCF. Made a strong impact in recruiting, particularly in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/U9SKEL1XSe — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 20, 2026

During his three seasons in Orlando, Lawrence served as the "primary liaison between football staff, academic services, university housing, and compliance for student-athletes, while also guiding football student-athletes through financial processes and academic participation," according to his profile on the UCF Athletics website. It also details his roles as a mentor for athletes transitioning to college life and career development, while also assisting with recruiting to "enhance team personnel and the on-campus experience for all recruits, particularly focusing on the state of Georgia."

Notable freshmen the Knights have recruited from the state of Georgia include current freshman offensive lineman Kasiyah Charlton and a pair of highly-rated former Knights: tight end Kylan Fox and quarterback EJ Colson.

In his post signaling his departure, Lawrence opened up about how his arrival to UCF came on the heels of losing his mother in early 2022. Both he and former UCF coach Gus Malzahn were connected through Malzahn's former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, as Lawrence served as the Operations Manager for the Cam Newton Foundation for nine years.

"I was lost and had little motivation to do much of anything but that call on December 2, 2022 turned out to be life-changing," Lawrence wrote. "For that, I will forever be thankful."

I showed up here with a heavy heart… grieving, searching, and honestly just trying to keep going after losing my mom. Through it all, this place became more than football—it became family, it became healing. I’ll never forget that. Never.



Once a Knight, always a Knight. #GKCO pic.twitter.com/J3cuFOwlnD — Deshon Lawrence Jr. (@Im_Dlaw) April 19, 2026

During his time in Orlando, Lawrence not only was present for landmark moments of UCF players' careers, such as attending the 2026 Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine with EDGE's Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, but also engrained himself as part of the UCF community, attending events by Central Florida Dreamplex and local nonprofit Britt's Bunch alongside Knights players.

"UCF gave me another reason to keep going at a time when I felt like giving up on everything," Lawrence wrote. "I am forever grateful for the many people I crossed paths with during my time here. To the players thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of your journey. It was an honor to serve you and to do everything possible to enhance your experience at UCF."

Lawrence's departure comes in the middle of the Knights' spring practice, which is entering its fourth week.

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