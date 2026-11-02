How To Watch UCF Knights Men's Basketball's Season Opener Against Florida Gulf Coast
In this story:
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando Florida)
Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-18, 8-10 ASUN in 2025-26)
Tip-off: Monday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Kamille Clark)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Odds: UCF is a 21.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series History: UCF has won the only two previous meetings these program have had, witn the last one coming last season, 102-80.
Three Things To Know:
1. Projected Starting Lineups
UCF
Florida Gulf Coast
Dior Johnson
Darren Wililiams
Arturo Dean
Elijah Brooks
John Bol
Bryson Lucas
Riley Kugel
Chase Konieczny
Isaiah Malone
Justin Houser
The Knights’ first starting five of the season is projected to feature two, technically three, returners in the form of guard Riley Kugel, guard Arturo Dean and center John Bol.
After officially rejoining UCF’s roster following its first exhibition, Kugel has quickly settled back in Orlando, scoring 20 points and going 8-for-13 from the field in the two games he took the court.
Bol led the Knights in field goal percentage last season while averaging 5.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
As for Dean, while he may not have taken the court in Orlando last season, 2026-27 marks the start of his second season in the UCF locker room. During the Knights' three exhibition games, he tallied 29 points and went 8-22 from the floor, plus pulling down seven rebounds against Kentucky.
Even if guard Dior Johnson does not end up in the Knights' starting five in his second stint in Orlando after a season-long sojourn to Tarleton State, his performance during their three exhibition games, which saw him score 59 points in total, including 18 against LSU and 22 against Kentucky, likely earns him a sizable role in this season's squad.
As for forward Isaiah Malone, last season's ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, he was one of UCF's primary three-point shooters during the exhibition games, despite being a big man.
Learn more about the Eagles' starters in our "Know Thy Foe" section.
2. Facing Some Old Friends
Malone's first official contest in a UCF uniform is going to come against his old team.
Thanks in part to finishing 29th in the nation last season in blocks, along with averaging 5.8 rebounds per game, Malone was awarded the ASUN’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.
3. Know Thy Foe
Like the Knights, the Eagles have had their fair share of roster turnover over the offseason.
Coach Pat Chambers is projected to get his season started with a pair of returners in the starting five: the squad’s longest-tenured player Darren Williams, who mainly came off the bench but still made 10 starts last season, and forward Chase Konieczny, a sophomore who redshirted last season.
Forward Bryson Lucas is set to make his Division I debut after four seasons playing for Division II’s California (Pennsylvania) Vulcans and earning NABC First-Team All-District honors last season. He is joined down low by center Justin Houser, a Penn State transfer who is the Eagles’ first-ever seven-foot player, according to the program’s game notes.
Finally, there is guard Elijah Brooks, whose 2025-26 season for Houston Christian may have ended abruptly due to injury, but was a mainstay of their starting lineup in 2024-25.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights
The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
B.T.'s Breakdown: How the 'Nauts Crashed Back Down to Earth Against Baylor
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner