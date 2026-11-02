How To Watch UCF Knights Men's Basketball's Season Opener Against Florida Gulf Coast

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando Florida)

Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-18, 8-10 ASUN in 2025-26)

Tip-off: Monday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor, Sideline: Kamille Clark)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 21.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF has won the only two previous meetings these program have had, witn the last one coming last season, 102-80.

Three Things To Know:

1. Projected Starting Lineups

UCF Florida Gulf Coast Dior Johnson Darren Wililiams Arturo Dean Elijah Brooks John Bol Bryson Lucas Riley Kugel Chase Konieczny Isaiah Malone Justin Houser

The Knights’ first starting five of the season is projected to feature two, technically three, returners in the form of guard Riley Kugel, guard Arturo Dean and center John Bol.

After officially rejoining UCF’s roster following its first exhibition, Kugel has quickly settled back in Orlando, scoring 20 points and going 8-for-13 from the field in the two games he took the court.

Bol led the Knights in field goal percentage last season while averaging 5.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

As for Dean, while he may not have taken the court in Orlando last season, 2026-27 marks the start of his second season in the UCF locker room. During the Knights' three exhibition games, he tallied 29 points and went 8-22 from the floor, plus pulling down seven rebounds against Kentucky.

Even if guard Dior Johnson does not end up in the Knights' starting five in his second stint in Orlando after a season-long sojourn to Tarleton State, his performance during their three exhibition games, which saw him score 59 points in total, including 18 against LSU and 22 against Kentucky, likely earns him a sizable role in this season's squad.

As for forward Isaiah Malone, last season's ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, he was one of UCF's primary three-point shooters during the exhibition games, despite being a big man.

Learn more about the Eagles' starters in our "Know Thy Foe" section.

2. Facing Some Old Friends

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; UCF Knights forward Isaiah Malone (32) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone's first official contest in a UCF uniform is going to come against his old team.

Thanks in part to finishing 29th in the nation last season in blocks, along with averaging 5.8 rebounds per game, Malone was awarded the ASUN’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.

3. Know Thy Foe

Scenes from the Florida Gulf Coast University men’s basketball team’s first practice of the season at Alico Arena on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the Knights, the Eagles have had their fair share of roster turnover over the offseason.

Coach Pat Chambers is projected to get his season started with a pair of returners in the starting five: the squad’s longest-tenured player Darren Williams, who mainly came off the bench but still made 10 starts last season, and forward Chase Konieczny, a sophomore who redshirted last season.

Forward Bryson Lucas is set to make his Division I debut after four seasons playing for Division II’s California (Pennsylvania) Vulcans and earning NABC First-Team All-District honors last season. He is joined down low by center Justin Houser, a Penn State transfer who is the Eagles’ first-ever seven-foot player, according to the program’s game notes.

Finally, there is guard Elijah Brooks, whose 2025-26 season for Houston Christian may have ended abruptly due to injury, but was a mainstay of their starting lineup in 2024-25.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

B.T.'s Breakdown: How the 'Nauts Crashed Back Down to Earth Against Baylor