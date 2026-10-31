B.T.'s Breakdown: How the 'Nauts Crashed Back Down to Earth Against Baylor

Coach Scott Frost apologized to UCF Knights fans on Friday night after his team was routed by the Baylor Bears in the Space Game, 41-9.

The Knights, also known as the Citronauts thanks to the Space Game’s theme, saw their largest margin of defeat of the season so far, and failed to reach the end zone for the first time in 2026.

"I don't think that was the best version of us out there tonight, and we got whipped by a good team that played really well," Frost said after the game.

So, with the 'Nauts having a longer weekend to evaluate what went wrong, here is a breakdown of where exactly things went wrong for them on Friday night, along with one of the game's rare bright spots:

1. Dominated in the Trenches

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite getting back center Jacob Maiava, the 'Nauts' offensive line could not stand up to the Bears' defensive rushers, who showcased exactly why they rank in the top five in the nation in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Had quarterback Rocco Marriott not made a 56-yard run to the one-yard line with just over a minute to go, the 'Nauts would have finished with a net-gain of just 16 yards rushing, less than even their game against Pittsburgh on Sep. 12. Though, this total does account for the lost yardage on the Bears' seven sacks.

When exclusively considering the production of UCF's backfield, Duke Watson and Landen Chambers ran seven times each for just 44 combined yards. It's just the second time this season that Watson was held to under 50 yards.

The first half proved especially difficult for the ‘Nauts’ rushing attack, which was limited to just 12 yards.

"I mean, we couldn't get anything going in the first half," Frost said. "We couldn't get a run game going, and we didn't protect very well."

That lack of protection ended up proving costly for UCF's starting quarterback, Keyone Jenkins.

2. Welcome Back, Alonza Barnett III

Now checking in at QB: Alonza Barnett III — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 31, 2026

Even when a play did not end in a sack, which it did seven times, or a tackle for loss, which it did 12 times, the Bears were still making their presence felt by the quarterback. This included some hard hits, one of which ended up knocking Jenkins out of the game after he completed 14 of his 21 passes for 82 yards.

While the Bears had the game well in hand by the time he took the field, quarterback Alonza Barnett III still made his return to the field for the first time since Sep. 12. He ended up completing eight of his 16 passes for 133 yards, though it should be noted that he finished the game with five straight completed passes inside ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

While Frost said Barnett made some good throws, it is hard to ignore how the 'Nauts' struggles in the trenches hampered what both he and Jenkins could do with the ball.

"Whoever was playing quarterback, it's going to be hard if we don't block better and create a running game," Frost said.

3. Gave Up To Many Big Plays

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) is tackled by Central Florida Knights linebacker Tackett Curtis (24) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the 'Nauts' offense could not get itself going, the Bears' offense kept finding openings to take full advantage of on Friday night. While most of Baylor's plays stayed on the ground, with freshman running back Ryelan Morris giving UCF some issues with his 7.5 average yards per carry, it was quarterback DJ Lagway and the passing game that kept making UCF defensive coordinator Alex Grinch pay.

Of Baylor's 503 total yards of offense on Friday night, 256 of them, just over half, came on just seven passing plays. One of which was a 77-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Gavin Freeman midway through the third quarter, which put any hopes of a UCF comeback to bed.

"You know, they hit some throws down the boundary sideline on us, and it was in three different coverages," Frost said. "So, it wasn't one thing."

4. One Historic Kick

Longest field goal in UCF History from @_willstone_ ! pic.twitter.com/jnucefL0Hp — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 31, 2026

If there were any bright spots that came from this contest for 'Nauts, it’s that kicker Will Stone proved his power in a game by successfully making a 57-yard field goal.

The kick broke a program record for the longest field goal in program history, surpassing a pair of 55-yarders from Ed O’Brien in 1985 and Colton Boomer in 2023. It also showed Stone may have the leg to break his own record later in the season, as, looking at the kick from the sideline, the ball was high enough above the crossbar that it could have been good from several yards further out.

"It felt great," Stone said after the game. "I think I was more thankful and happy when I just got to see my teammates after and how excited they were for me."

Given the issues the 'Nauts' offense ran into on Friday night, having a kicker that has now had a proof-of-concept for making some of the longest field goals in program history is something that could come in handy later on.

UCF now has to go from its larest margin of defeat of the season back on the road as it tries once again to break its losing streak away from Orlando in Lawrance, Kansas against the Jayhawks on Nov. 7.