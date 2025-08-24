TCU Transfer A Focal Point For UCF Defense Against Jacksonville State
The UCF Knights and Jacksonville State Gamecocks meet up to kick off this season in Orlando at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Both schools are about to start new eras with new head coaches, but while the Gamecocks are coming off a conference championship game, the Knights are coming off their first missed bowl game since 2015.
Lucca Mazzie is a staff writer for G5 Football Daily on SI, and took the time to answer some questions about the new-look Gamecocks:
Like UCF, Jacksonville State is going through its own coaching transition, going from Rich Rodriguez to Charles Kelly. What sorts of changes has Kelly brought to the program?
When Rodriguez left for West Virginia, many players left Jacksonville State for Morgantown, WV, among other programs. However, with the hiring of Kelly happening very early into the offseason, he has done an absolutely phenomenal job rebuilding pieces, grabbing guys from power four programs on both sides of the ball, especially defensively. Speaking on defense, Kelly plays a defensive style of football and has showcased that both at Colorado and Auburn in the last two years as the defensive coordinator. Unlike Rodriguez’s team last year, they will have an elite defense, even if their offense takes a hit. Finally, he brings recruiting to Jacksonville that the Gamecocks have never seen before. In 2023, Kelly won National Recruiter of the Year, proving his incredible ability. He may not be off to the hottest start (4th in CUSA in the 2026 class per 247 Sports), but over time, Kelly will prove it even more.
Five Gamecocks were named to the C-USA’s Preseason Watch List this season. Who among them should UCF fans keep a close eye on for Thursday?
It has to be [running back] Cam Cook. The transfer from TCU was a key piece to their solid year in the Big 12. Yes, the Horned Frogs did do a lot in the air in 2024, considering their star QB Josh Hoover, but it’s not often that a school like Jacksonville State picks up a power four starter, especially at a skill position. His 460 yards and nine touchdowns can only get better next season, barring an injury.
Who is someone not named to the C-USA’s Preseason Watch List that UCF should be wary of on Thursday?
He may not be the most key player, but Michael Pettaway’s consistency needs to be talked about. Over five seasons with the program, he has recorded 239, 132, 183, 196, and 454 receiving yards. He may be WR1 this season, and that could mean a 600+ yard season and a crucial role in their opening game against UCF.
Former UCF [defensive back] Tre’Quon Fegans transferred to Jacksonville State this past spring. Has he factored into the Gamecocks’ plans?
It looks like UCF transfer Tre’Quon Fegans could be a huge piece for the Gamecocks this season. Like I said earlier, Coach Kelly comes in with a defensive mindset, and Fegans can clearly help. Last season under Rodriguez, the defense was solid, but the cornerback room specifically wasn’t great. To make matters worse, they essentially lost their entire unit. However, of the three corner transfers coming in, Fegans is rated the highest, and given his experience, he could be the CB1 this season and could influence the game positively for the Gamecocks.
Which position group is the Gamecocks’ strongest?
The defensive line. The Gamecocks don’t return much defensively, but do bring a few key pieces on the D-line back. In the portal, they added three new faces as well, coming from Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Southern, which will add to their star power, as well as improve their depth at the position.
What about UCF’s squad is going to give the Gamecocks the most trouble?
The Knights have a very fast receiving room that could challenge the Gamecocks. Last season, both of Jacksonville State’s two top defensive players were their safeties, yet both left this offseason. They brought in a few guys in the portal, but it may be tough to keep up with Duane Thomas Jr. and the rest of the room.
ESPN’s FPI gives Jacksonville State long odds for this game. What do the Gamecocks have to do if they want to pull off the upset?
It all depends on [quarterback] Gavin Wimsatt. The last few seasons, Tyler Hutt has been the guy for Jacksonville State, and they have somewhat been able to rely on him. Now that he's out the door due to graduation, Wimsatt leads the room. He is the projected starter, but has less-than-ideal stats coming from Kentucky, despite some success at Rutgers. If Wimsatt can start great, coming along with the blazing hot finish to last season, UCF may be on upset alert.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF Defensive Back Returns From Injury
ESPN's FPI Prediction Gives UCF Fans Some Hope This Season
Three Underrated UCF Defensive Players For 2025