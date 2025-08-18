Three Biggest Questions The UCF Offense Must Answer Before Season Opener
The UCF Knights are a week and a half out from their season opener on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
With fall camp giving way to game prep, there remain a few questions that coach Scott Frost and his staff still have to answer.
1. Who is playing quarterback?
The most significant of all is the quarterback question. The three-way battle between Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, returner Jacurri Brown and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher still remains undecided and the prospect of a multi-quarterback system, or the competition lasting into the season, is on the table. Offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said the Knights were "open for everything right now."
Frost has said before that "if you have multiple quarterbacks, you don't have one," but at the same time, he's said all three quarterbacks have been doing well, and the decision on who starts needs to be something that's made apparent by the team.
However, if Frost is looking to have a firm QB1 by the season-opener, he's running out of time to do it.
2. Who is going to be catching the QBs passes?
The passer isn't the only offensive question for the Knights. Similar to the quarterback situation, the Knights also have not given concrete answers on who will be UCF's starting wide receivers or tight ends.
Both positions have lost nearly all of their production, with tight end Kylan Fix being the only returner who caught a pass last season.
At wide receiver, even discounting the out-for-the-season DayDay Farmer, the Knights have a quartet of transfers: Marcus Burke from Florida, Duane Thomas Jr from Charlotte, Chris Domercant from Chattanooga and DJ Black from Limestone. Plus, wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said before camo began that some freshmen could "pop up" and have a great camp. For example, one freshman receiver, Waden Charles, has made a few highlight plays in practice, and former UCF receiver Gabe Davis was complimentary of his performance in the fall scrimmage.
Meanwhile, at tight end, the sophomore Fox has been competing with junior Maryland transfer Dylan Wade.
Cooper said that "it's super important to develop depth," but there are only so many receptions to go around, especially when running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaeden Nixon can factor in as well.
3. Can UCF Avoid "Sloppy" Penalties
During the fall scrimmage, Frost said the team was "a little lax" getting in and out of the huddle, which led to "sloppy" penalties. The Knights have had a week and a half to work on that, so the team very well might have the answer already, but the question bears repeating, since, due to how important speed is to a Scott Frost offense, the answer to this question can make or break UCF's season.
