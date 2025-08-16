UCF Knights Players Open Up About Gus Malzahn's Departure
Former UCF coach Gus Malzahn "just got up and left," sophomore defensive back Jalen "AP" Heyward said.
During an episode of the "Meet the Knights," on the Charge On: A UCF Football Podcast's YouTube channel released Monday, Heyward and fellow defensive back Braeden Marshall opened up to host Sean Green about last season, including Malzahn's departure, which Heyward said "really shocked" the team.
Marshall was more succinct in his remarks.
"We're in the business," Marshall said. "I mean, things happen. Coaches come and go all the time. It's just... gotta keep it the main thing, for real."
Heyward went into more detail.
"We had a meeting, and it wasn't even like we had a meeting, it was just like next week came and he was gone," Heyward said. "So, we didn't really even... he didn't even have no meeting telling us he was gonna leave or anything. He just got up and left."
"It kind of shows you where his mindset and head was at when he showed that he really didn't care for us how he said he was to the media."
The account is a stark contrast from the story former UCF receiver Gabe Davis told 96.9 The Game's Brandon Kravitz about current coach Scott Frost's initial departure at the end of his first stint in 2017.
"When he announced that he was leaving, in the team room, you know, Frost was all red," Davis said. "I mean, everybody was in there crying, you know, it's like we were upset, like we were hurt because we didn't want him to go, that's how important he was to us and our team, and a lot of guys, you know, it just hit us hard, man."
With Frost's return to UCF this season, Heyward said he is "glad" that the Knights got a new coaching staff that has their best interest.
Of course, it also helps that both of them grew up watching Frost's success with the Knights in 2017. Marshall, being a Lake Mary native, was close to it.
"I know what Frost can do," Marshall said. "I've seen what coach Frost has had UCF at, at a point in time, and I'm gonna be real, everybody in the world wanted to be in Orlando back in 2017 and stuff, so I know what he can do. I know we got the talent to do it; we just gotta put it together and execute."
The Knights' first opportunity to execute under Frost is on Aug. 28 with their season-opener against Jacksonville State.
