UCF Knights Provide Update On Tight End Competition
The UCF Knights' starting tight end competition remains undecided two weeks out from their season-opener.
Following Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator and tight end coach Steve Cooper did not name either of the primary contenders, Maryland transfer Dylan Wade or returner Kylan Fox, as the starter.
"Those guys do a really good job with the pass game, and we're learning how to be more and more physical every day in the run game, which is super important because if you can be physical in the run game, then all of a sudden, bang, you're going to be open to some of the pass game," Cooper said. "But both guys are really putting in the work, and that's the whole tight end room, not exclusive to just those two guys."
The rest of the tight end room Cooper is referring to are Appalachian State transfer Max Drag, returner Thomas Wadsworth, former UCF basketball player Deebo Coleman and freshman Caden Piening. Though Piening was reported to have a "soft tissue injury" and missed some time, coach Scott Frost said after the fall scrimmage.
Cooper said back on Aug. 6 that Drag was a "tremendous add," but refused even then to assign established roles to anyone in the tight end group, saying that they are "generally" assigned to them by the media and not the coaching staff.
"We have guys that have specific skills that are better than others, and they're working on those other things," Cooper said back then.
The tight ends only have a couple of weeks remaining to work on those "other things" before the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
Three UCF Players Who Emerged During Fall Camp
The UCF Knights football team is shifting from fall camp to game prep, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said on Monday.
"Once you get two weeks out from game day, it's all about the game," Grinch said following Monday's practice. "It's not camp anymore."
The countdown clock for the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State ticked below the two-week mark on Thursday.
So, as UCF begins to turn its attention to preparing for the Gamecocks, here are three players that emerged, or re-emerged, during this fall camp:
1. Antione Jackson, DB
Last season, despite being hindered by a torn labrum, Jackson played 10 games, recording 13 tackles, seven of them solo, three pass breakups and one interception.
Now back to 100%, Jackson has been a human highlight reel in fall camp.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said it's been "fun" having Jackson back, since the surgery to repair the torn labrum sidelined him during spring practice.
2. Sincere Edwards, EDGE
A transfer out of Pittsburgh, Edwards played in 13 games last season, recording 17 tackles, eight of them solo, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Despite being in a position group with the likes of seniors Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, Edwards was the player defensive tackle John Walker named when asked who he was most excited to see play in real games following Monday's practice.
"He's a really powerful guy," Walker said. "You know, he might not be the biggest, but man, he's powerful, man. He'll put someone on they back."
3. Chris Domercant, WR
Chattanooga transfer Chris Domercant was not mentioned by wide receivers coach Sean Beckton as a starter at the position entering camp.
Since then, however, he's not only getting opportunities to return kicks, but he has also gotten the attention of his teammate Duane Thomas Jr., who said he "really understands football."
"He came in first day, just ready to work," Thomas said.
He caught 36 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns for the Mocs last season.
