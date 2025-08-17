UCF Player Returning From Injury Provides Update On Condition During Fall Camp
UCF Knights defensive tackle John Walker is just two weeks from making his official return to the football field.
Walker missed all of last season with an injury, meaning he is on the verge of playing in a college football game for the first time since Dec. 22, 2023.
"I feel way more in shape, you know, because, like I said, I missed a whole year," Walker said. "Football shape and just regular shape is totally different, so really being on that field and really getting the reps, as a football man, that really had helped me, and I feel really good."
Walker has also been improving with his leadership ability, saying that this year he's had to step up and talk.
"I feel like the guys really, you know, when I talk, they really, you know, listen to me and they respect what I say," Walker said. "So I'm gonna continue on talking, continue on motivating them to come in every day, to put in the work."
Thanks to this role, he has borne witness to the team's evolution since the beginning of fall camp.
"I feel like the team that we started off with, you know, just a bunch of new guys, you know, just understanding what coaches have wanted, but now, you know, a lot of guys understanding what Coach is preaching to us," Walker said. "So, you know, I feel like we're all coming together as a team."
The Knights will get their first opportunity to show off their new bond in their season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
UCF Knights Provide Update On Tight End Competition
The UCF Knights' starting tight end competition remains undecided two weeks out from their season-opener.
Following Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator and tight end coach Steve Cooper did not name either of the primary contenders, Maryland transfer Dylan Wade or returner Kylan Fox, as the starter.
"Those guys do a really good job with the pass game, and we're learning how to be more and more physical every day in the run game, which is super important because if you can be physical in the run game, then all of a sudden, bang, you're going to be open to some of the pass game," Cooper said. "But both guys are really putting in the work, and that's the whole tight end room, not exclusive to just those two guys."
The rest of the tight end room Cooper is referring to are Appalachian State transfer Max Drag, returner Thomas Wadsworth, former UCF basketball player Deebo Coleman and freshman Caden Piening. Though Piening was reported to have a "soft tissue injury" and missed some time, coach Scott Frost said after the fall scrimmage.
Cooper said back on Aug. 6 that Drag was a "tremendous add," but refused even then to assign established roles to anyone in the tight end group, saying that they are "generally" assigned to them by the media and not the coaching staff.
"We have guys that have specific skills that are better than others, and they're working on those other things," Cooper said back then.
The tight ends only have a couple of weeks remaining to work on those "other things" before the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
