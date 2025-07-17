Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 22
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 22: Making it an Unhappy Valley (Penn State, 2013)
Every great story has to start somewhere. For the 2013 UCF Knights football team, that was in Happy Valley against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Knights had already dispatched Akron and FIU before the Sep. 14 matchup, but they were 0-7 all-time against Big Ten programs to that point. They were going for their first 3-0 record since 1988. If they were going to make a run to a BCS Bowl Game, there was need for a win or two against some AQ conference opponents.
Both UCF's Blake Bortles and Penn State's Christian Hackenberg completing at least 20 passes and topped 250 yards. The only difference two was Bortles' passes turned into three touchdowns. Hackenberg's throws mostly made way for Nittany Lion running back Zach Zwinak, who ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
Future NFL players Storm Johnson (UCF) had a 100-yard rushing game while Penn State receiver Allen Robinson had a 100-yard game.
Penn State rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter before UCF held on for a 34-31 victory on the road.
