Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 23
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 23: Clipping the Eagles' Wings (Boston College, 2011)
The UCF Knights had beaten BCS AQ teams before their Sep. 10, 2011 game against Boston College, but that day was the first time it had been done in the Bounce House.
Defense was the order of the day in Orlando for a majority of the contest with no touchdowns to speak of for three of four quarters. During this time, kicker Nick Cattoi converted on 36, 35 and 32-yard field goals to help the Knights get a 9-3 advantage late in the third.
The UCF rushing attack broke the game open in the fourth, starting with a one-yard touchdown run with QB Jeff Godfrey a few seconds in. Following that, an AJ Bouye interception led to a Latavius Murray touchdown on the ensuing drive and Godfrey scored for a second time with 4:15 left for good measure. The Knights outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the fourth quarter for a 30-3 victory.
A four-pronged rushing attack gained the Knights most of their yardage, with Godfrey, Murray, Brynn Harvey and Ronnie Weaver combining for 207 yards on 43 carries.
However, Godfrey still completed 20 of his 25 passes for 187 yards. His primary targets were A.J. Guyton and Quincy McDuffie, who each pulled in five receptions for 45 and 42 yards respectively.
Check out the rest of the list below:
No. 25: The 2023 Space Game vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State