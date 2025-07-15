Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 24
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 25: The 2023 Space Game vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State
No. 24: Welcome to UCF, Gus Malzahn (Boise State, 2021)
UCF fans eager to witness the beginning of the Gus Malzahn were in for a late night on Sep. 2, 2021.
Originally slated to kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET, lightning forced a two-hour and 40-minute delay, pushing kickoff to 9:45 p.m.
The delayed start and a 100-yard interception return by Boise State CB Tyric LeBeauf put momentum in Bronco hooves early on, going up 21-0 early in the second quarter. However, the game was far from over.
According to The Athletic, college football game times averaged three hours and 28 minutes in 2021. UCF's season opener took 3 hours and 40 minutes, so combined with the rain delay, it was a long night in Orlando.
As the clock passed midnight, the Knights found their way back into it. UCF outscored the Broncos 14-0 in the third for their first lead and opened the fourth with a safety to go up 30-24.
Boise State regained the lead one last time thanks to another Tyric LeBeauf interception, leading to a touchdown on the ensuing drive. However, the Knights responded with their own touchdown to go up 36-31, with an interception from DB Dyllon Lester on the following drive to seal the deal.
The final whistle blew at 1:26 a.m. on Friday as UCF completed a 21-point comeback for the third time in its history, tying the mark for its largest comeback victory.
Coach Malzahn's debut transfer class shined, particularly RB Isaiah Bowser, who ran for 172 yards, and that final go-ahead touchdown, and WR Jaylon Robinson who caught six passes for 140 yards and one touchdown, UCF's initial go-ahead score in the third.