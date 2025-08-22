UCF and Florida Athletic Directors Provide Update On Future Of Football Series
A pair of future football games between the UCF Knights and Florida Gators is unaffected by changes to the SEC conference slate, the Orlando Sentinel reported Friday.
The Knights and Gators are scheduled to meet up in Orlando on Sept. 14, 2030, and then in Gainesville on Sept. 3, 2033, the second and third games of a three-game deal. However, Florida's conference, the SEC, announced Thursday that it would change to a nine-game conference slate beginning in 2026, a move that could trigger the Gators to reassess their future non-conference slate.
For UCF's part, athletic director Terry Mohajir said the initial deal between the schools, struck in 2021, was made with the anticipation of the SEC's switch to a nine-game conference schedule. Any changes, such as rescheduling the games, would need to be mutually agreed upon.
“I thought this was going to happen," Mohajir said to the Orlando Sentinel. "So we planned for it in the contract, so that if we needed to adjust the dates, we had that in there. We just wanted to give each other some flexibility if we needed it for some reason.”
Even if the games did end up getting nixed, the buyout to do so would be steep, $2.5 million for the 2030 game and $2 million for the 2033 game, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
However, Florida's athletic director, Scott Stricklin, said any scheduling adjustments would not begin with their in-state opponents, which include not only the Knights, but also a 2026 game against Florida Atlantic and a 2030 game against Florida A&M.
“We need to assess all of our non-conference games we have scheduled,” Stricklin said to the Orlando Sentinel. “But having said that, I don’t anticipate any impact to our the in-state games we have scheduled currently.”
As for this season, the Knights are slated to take on Jacksonville State on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. while the Gators host LIU on at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
Ticket Sales Show UCF Students Are Excited For This Football Season
The UCF Knights' season is officially less than a week away, with tons of buzz surrounding the team. It was recently reported that Cam Fancher will be the starting quarterback. The news came as a shock because multiple media outlets and fans projected Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson to win the job. Scott Frost hasn't made an official announcement yet, but one is expected before the season officially begins.
Regardless, there is excitement around the university as student tickets have all been claimed just minutes after it officially opened.
It speaks testimony to the loyalty of the fanbase, but also the encouragement of Frost's return to the program. Before his departure, he led the Knights to their first and only undefeated season at 13-0. However, the team is completely different, with over 60 newcomers.
Frost has a ton of different weapons and personalities at his disposal, so to find the right mix was going to take some time to figure out.
The team has the components to have a strong defense, especially with John Walker and Malachi Lawrence returning from injuries. They'll also have a great running game with Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon expected to share duties on the field.
The Knights' fanbase will also see a completely new team on the field, but they are optimistic about seeing the same success with Frost back in the driving seat.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
ESPN's FPI Prediction Gives UCF Fans Some Hope This Season
UCF Hoops Nonconference Game Revealed By Opponent's Schedule