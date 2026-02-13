Two Knights Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Two EDGEs are set to represent the UCF Knights at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly were among the 319 prospects invited to Indianapolis for the year's event, continuing the Knights' streak of having at least one player getting an invitation since 2017. The last time any UCF defensive lineman was Kalia Davis back in 2022.

Lawrence is coming off a season in which he was the only Knight to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors. He was also an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 28 total tackles, 17 of them solo, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Compared to the rest of the Big 12, he ended up finishing in a tie for the fifth-most sacks and a tie for the seventh-most tackles for loss.

After four seasons in Orlando, Lawrence has also added his name to the Knights' record books thanks to his 20 career sacks, which are the 10th-most in program history.

Lawrence has already caught some scouts' eyes thanks to his performance during practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl to the point he was named to the West's All-Practice Team. However, the Scouting Combine gives him yet another opportunity to increase his NFL Draft stock, which already has him as a Day 3 selection.

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence is a player I don’t see enough people talking about. 20 career sacks, good size for the position, and a true edge setter. He’s not the most explosive player, but boy he’s got quick, active hands. Absolutely love the motor he plays with. Should be a big… pic.twitter.com/M1fMarT2ul — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) February 10, 2026

As for Kelly, he might have only spent two seasons in Orlando after transferring in from Miami (FL), but he managed to get selected as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in both. In his final season as a Knight, he racked up 46 total tackles, 33 of them solo, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and an interception. He also led the team with eight quarterback hurries.

While Kelly also received an invitation to the Shrine Bowl alongside Lawrence, he ultimately ended up playing in the Senior Bowl, where he recorded two tackles, one of which was a solo tackle.

The Combine, which is set to run from Feb. 22 to Mar. 2, gives NFL prospects the chance to meet with teams, the media, have on-field workouts and get medical evaluations, all to showcase why they deserve a spot on an NFL roster this offseason.

UCF fans can get the chance to hear from them in media interviews on Feb. 25 before their on-field workouts, along with the rest of the defensive linemen, on Feb. 26 on NFL Network.

