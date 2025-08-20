UCF Hoops Nonconference Game Revealed By Opponent's Schedule
The UCF Knights men's basketball team's schedule is slowly filling out, even if the athletics department itself has not officially announced the full slate.
On Aug. 12, Towson released its 2025-26 nonconference basketball schedule, which featured a road match against the Knights in Addition Financial Arena on Dec. 7. No tip-off time has been revealed at this time.
With the Knights' official announcement of its participation in the Legends Classic on Aug. 14, which features a neutral site matchup against Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and a home game against Quinnipiac on Nov. 25, a total of three pieces of their 2025-26 non-conference slate are now revealed.
The Tigers, and longtime coach Pat Skerry, are coming off a season of missed postseason opportunities. After capturing the CAA regular season title and earning the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament thanks to a 22-11 (16-2 CAA) record, they were upset in the semifinals by No. 12 seed Delaware. They finished last season ranked 10th in the nation in turnovers per game, 27th in offensive rebounds per game and 38th in scoring defense.
Despite a less-than-ideal end to last season, Towson does return two major components of that team this season in guard/forward Tyler Tejada, an All-CAA First Teamer and defending CAA Player of the Year, and guard Dylan Williamson, an All-CAA Second Teamer.
This matchup would mark the second time these two basketball programs faced off, though it would be the first time in a long time. Their first meeting was in Orlando on Jan. 3, 1983. The Knights, a Division 2 team in their last season under founding coach Torchy Clark, took down the Tigers, who had already moved up to Division 1, 80-57.
UCF Men's Hoops Set To Compete in Legends Classic
The 2025-26 UCF Knights Men's Basketball schedule received its first two dates Thursday afternoon with the Knights' confirmed participation in the Legends Classic.
In the first of two games, the Knights face Pittsburgh in Daytona Beach on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Ocean Center. The matchup was first reported by Jon Rothstein last month.
Additionally, Quinnipiac will also be a part of the Classic, playing both the Panthers and Knights in away matchups. Its matchup with UCF is set for Nov. 25 in Addition Financial Arena, with a tip-off time still to be determined.
This is the Knights' first appearance in the Legends Classic. It will be their second matchup in program history against Pittsburgh, with the Panthers prevailing in their first meeting in the 2004 NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, it marks the first meeting between UCF and Quinnipiac.
Both UCF and Pittsburgh are coming off just-over .500 seasons in 2024-25. The Knights finished 20-17 (7-13 Big 12) after a run in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, while the Panthers finished 17-15 (8-12 ACC) and declined an invitation to the NIT. Meanwhile, Quinnipiac finished 20-13 (15-5 MAAC) last season, getting eliminated in the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament.
Founded in 2007 by the Gazelle Group, a New Jersey-based sports marketing firm, the Legends Classic has been played in several different locations in the northeast United States, though it has most often been held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This season's edition will mark the tournament's first time playing south of New Jersey.
Last season, in Brooklyn, the Texas Longhorns took home the tournament title after winning the championship game against St. Joseph's.
