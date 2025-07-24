UCF Counting On Newcomers To Fix Special Teams Woes
The UCF Knights' special teams unit is undergoing a full revamp this season.
After ranking worst in the Big 12 in field goals converted with nine, and second-worst in field goal percentage at 60 percent, the Knights have three new specialist players under new special teams coordinator Pete Alamar.
Here are the new additions arriving via the transfer portal:
1. Kicker: Noe Ruelas
Ruelas, from West Hartford, Connecticut, began his college career at his hometown school, UConn, before transferring to James Madison in 2024. He converted on 16-20 field goal attempts, going 14-15 inside 50 yards. His career long is a 54-yarder he hit for UConn in 2022.
2. Punter: Anthony Venneri
Despite being on the national-champion Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, Venneri ended up not getting any playing time, instead redshirting the season. Before Columbus, he was a two-year starter at Buffalo, where he holds the single-season program record for longest average punting distance twice for a career average of 43.44 yards, also a program record.
3. Long Snapper: Dalton Riggs
After serving a full-time mission for the Mormon Church in Salt Lake City and Tonga, Riggs joined the BYU football team for the 2022 season and became the Cougars' primary long snapper in 2024. After graduating from BYU, Riggs transferred to UCF with two years of eligibility remaining. Some UCF fans might remember him from this trick play BYU pulled against the Knights last season:
These players, barring a breakout from a freshman addition to the team during fall practice, will make their official UCF debuts in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
