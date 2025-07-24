Inside The Knights

UCF Counting On Newcomers To Fix Special Teams Woes

Get to know the new specialist players on a revamped UCF special teams unit for the 2025 season

Bryson Turner

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights kicker Grant Reddick (33) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights kicker Grant Reddick (33) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCF Knights' special teams unit is undergoing a full revamp this season.

After ranking worst in the Big 12 in field goals converted with nine, and second-worst in field goal percentage at 60 percent, the Knights have three new specialist players under new special teams coordinator Pete Alamar.

Here are the new additions arriving via the transfer portal:

1. Kicker: Noe Ruelas

Connecticut Huskies place kicker Noe Ruelas (17) makes the extra point against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
Sep 3, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies place kicker Noe Ruelas (17) makes the extra point against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ruelas, from West Hartford, Connecticut, began his college career at his hometown school, UConn, before transferring to James Madison in 2024. He converted on 16-20 field goal attempts, going 14-15 inside 50 yards. His career long is a 54-yarder he hit for UConn in 2022.

2. Punter: Anthony Venneri

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Nolan Baudo (23) and punter Anthony Venneri (35) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Nolan Baudo (23) and punter Anthony Venneri (35) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being on the national-champion Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, Venneri ended up not getting any playing time, instead redshirting the season. Before Columbus, he was a two-year starter at Buffalo, where he holds the single-season program record for longest average punting distance twice for a career average of 43.44 yards, also a program record.

3. Long Snapper: Dalton Riggs

Brigham Young Cougars long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After serving a full-time mission for the Mormon Church in Salt Lake City and Tonga, Riggs joined the BYU football team for the 2022 season and became the Cougars' primary long snapper in 2024. After graduating from BYU, Riggs transferred to UCF with two years of eligibility remaining. Some UCF fans might remember him from this trick play BYU pulled against the Knights last season:

These players, barring a breakout from a freshman addition to the team during fall practice, will make their official UCF debuts in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.

Check out more UCF News below:

Three UCF Defensive Players To Watch In 2025

Why The UCF D-Line Could Be The Best In The Big 12

Key Offensive Players To Watch For UCF This Season

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.