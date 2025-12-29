The Complete UCF Knights 2025 Season Transfer Portal Report Card

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Over the past three and a half weeks, each position group has received its own grade, taking into account every player within it. Now, in this final report card, these grades are consolidated into grades for the offense, defense, and the team as a whole.

Note: UCF's special teams transfers already received their own report card and earned an "A" grade. It can be found below:

The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Special Teams

Offense

Position Group Grade Quarterbacks C- Running Backs B+ Wide Receiver B+ Tight End A Offensive Line D+

Grade: C+

The Knights ended up being one of the lower-performing offenses in the Big 12, finishing outside its top 10 in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. It was also the offensive line that contributed a majority share of UCF's penalties this season, en route to the team being one of the most penalized in the FBS.

However, their total passing offense did finish in the Big 12's top 10 thanks to two transfers, wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. and tight end Dylan Wade. This was even with injuries running rampant in the quarterback room, whose transfers helped keep the offense going even as injuries took their toll.

Additionally, transfer running back Jaden Nixon was second in the Big 12 in yards per carry.

So, while there were some redeeming qualities about UCF's 2025 offensive transfer additions, earning it a little bump from what otherwise would have been a worse grade, it was still not enough to get the Knights to a bowl game.

Defense

Position Group Grade EDGEs C Defensive Tackles C+ Linebackers A+ Defensive Backs A

Grade: B+

All of UCF's predominant linebackers, plus some impact defensive backs, came from the transfer portal last offseason. These players helped the Knights finish 48th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense, and 23rd in the nation, plus 3rd in the Big 12, in passing yards allowed.

The Knights might have been 73rd in the nation and ninth in the Big 12 in rushing defense, but a majority of the defensive line's major contributors were returners.

Overall, the Knights' defense still finished fourth in the Big 12 and 38th in the nation in total defense, and with the second and third levels made predominantly of transfers, their impact was felt.

It might not have been enough to stop some offenses, taking it out of "A" territory, but it kept its mistakes minimized and kept the offense in a few games.

Full Class Grade: B

Factoring in all three facets of the game, the 2025 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Class earns a "B."

While they might not have been enough to get the Knights to a bowl game, many of the brighter spots of the 2025 season came courtesy of transfers, from Phillip Dunnam's three-interception game and Nixon's long runs to Cole Kozlowski's breakout and Noe Ruelas' reliable leg.

So, while it did not excel in the ways that UCF fans might have been wanting, it still displayed several clear hits, so it earns a respectable "B."

The 2026 class's assembling begins when the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

