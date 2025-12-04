Scott Frost Responds To UCF Signee's Involvement In On-field Brawl

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost said on Wednesday afternoon that he has seen the video featuring three-star offensive lineman Kasiyah Charlton, now a UCF signee, taking part in an on-field altercation during a state playoff game against Gainesville.

Charlton's signing out of Brunswick High School comes a week and a half after he took to social media to apologize for the incident after the GHSA handed down 41 suspensions to Brunswick High School players and a $5,000 fine on Nov. 25. In addition, Brunswick's football team was put on probation for next season, which renders it ineligible for that postseason.

"To my community, coaches, and teammates, I apologize for the senseless thing I did," Charlton wrote in an Instagram story post on Nov. 25. "I take full responsibility for my actions and to the BHS staff and coaches I want to sincerely apologize for shining a bad light on yall thank you BHA for the last 4 years they been the best years of my life #77 out."

The video Frost spoke about was originally posted by @chocolate_baby402 on TikTok, which showcases Charlton charging at an opposing player with their helmet off before blindsiding him.

It was not the first time Charlton got physical during that game, as proven by Blake Davis, an assistant coach for Georgia Gwinnett College's baseball team, who posted a video to X showing Charlton during what he said was the first half, punching a defender in the face while the defender's hands were up, four times.

This is video from the first half. Same player that threw the cheap shot that caused the saga and caused the bench to come to a teammates aid, was not ejected for this “black & white” sportsmanship rule. It’s time to hold Tim Scott accountable! We can’t allow weak men to lead! https://t.co/Xp29inV9o2 pic.twitter.com/8UBfwOAkEl — Blake Davis (@JB_Davis732) November 25, 2025

"Don't feel real good about the fact that somebody that is going to be involved with us was involved in something like that," Frost said.

Frost called Charlton's involvement in the brawl "unfortunate." However, he also said he is "excited" about Charlton as a player.

"I really don't want to say more than that, other than I do feel good about who he is as a person long term and as a player long term, and excited to get him in the program," Frost said.

Charlton was committed to the Knights since late May and was one of two offensive linemen who signed with the Knights on the first day of the Early Signing Day period, which runs through Dec. 5.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Knights Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

UCF Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

The Top Three Players UCF Can't Let Hit The Transfer Portal