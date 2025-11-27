UCF Commit Apologizes For Role In On-field Brawl
A UCF Knights commit posted an apology to his social media Tuesday night for his role in an on-field altercation during a high school playoff game.
Kasiyah Charlton, listed as a three-star offensive tackle by 247Sports, took to his Instagram story on Tuesday night to apologize for his actions during an on-field brawl late in the third quarter during a second-round playoff game between his Brunswick Pirates and the Gainesville Red Elephants on Friday. The Pirates were trailing, 42-0.
"To my community, coaches, and teammates, I apologize for the senseless thing I did," Charlton wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions and to the BHS staff and coaches I want to sincerely apologize for shining a bad light on yall thank you BHA for the last 4 years they been the best years of my life #77 out."
His apology came after an official ruling from the Georgia High School Association that officially handed down 41 suspensions to Brunswick High School players and a $5,000 fine to both schools. In addition, Brunswick's team was put on probation for next season, which renders it ineligible for that postseason. Thirty-nine Gainesville High School players were also suspended by the GHSA, though all of them have since been reinstated.
In a video originally posted by @chocolate_baby402 on TikTok, Charlton's role in the brawl is observed. He was not involved in its inciting incident, which was a Brunswick wide receiver (No. 13) ripping off a Gainesville defensive back's (No. 26) helmet after the two got physical with each other during a play, and then tried to do it again to a second Gainesville defensive back (No. 20), though the Gainesville player appears to remove his own helmet before it was forced off him.
The wide receiver had just thrown the brawl's first punch when Charlton (No. 77) runs into frame. Not slowing his momentum, Charlton charges at Gainesville's No. 20, who still had his helmet off and was not looking in Charlton's direction. Charlton blindsides #20, sending him to the turf, and the brawl escalates from there.
According to a CBS News article published on Tuesday, the brawl was not the first time the two teams, or even Charlton specifically, got physical that night. Gainesville coach Josh Niblett specifically cited an incident involving Charlton, in which his player "got punched four times in the face in the end zone with his hands up."
This description fits with a video posted to X by Blake Davis, an assistant coach for Georgia Gwinnett College's baseball team, who said it occurred during the first half.
Charlton has been committed to the Knights since March 27 and took an official visit to campus on May 30, according to 247Sports.
According to NCAA bylaws, the UCF football program cannot comment on prospective student-athletes before they have signed a "written offer of admission and/or financial aid." It is also "precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution."
Charlton's earliest opportunity to sign with the Knights is during the Early Signing Day period from Dec. 3-5.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Win Against Quinnipiac
UCF Flips Teammate Of Four-Star Quarterback Commit
UCF Flips Four-Star Quarterback Away From James Madison, Fending Off Missouri