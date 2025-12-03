UCF Knights Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
In this story:
The road to assembling the 2026 UCF Knights football team began Wednesday with high school recruits officially signing with the program for the first time during the Early Signing Day period.
Explore below this one-stop shop for all information about the Knights' Early Signees:
Table of Contents
- Full List of 2026 Early Signees
- Position-by-Position Breakdown
- Top Commitments in the Class
- Amahn Williams, Offensive Lineman
- Arthur Lewis IV, Running Back
- Matthew Occhipinti, Linebacker
- Kasiyah Charlton, Offensive Lineman
- Dante Carr, Quarterback
- Kaj Baker, Running Back
- Amerion Queen, Cornerback
- Alhassan Iddrissu, EDGE
- Rocco Marriott, Quarterback
- Preston Hall, Linebacker
- Brooks Hall, Tight End
- Noah Mercer, Defensive Lineman
- Elijah Keys, Defensive Back
- Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
- Historical Context & Class Ranking
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Height/Weight
Previous School
Hometown
247Sports Rating
Rivals/On3 Ranking
ESPN Ranking
Amahn Williams
OL
6-6/260
Tabor Academy
Randolph, MA
85
85.80
76
Arthur Lewis IV
RB
5-9/190
Bartram Trail HS
Palatka, FL
86
85.47
76
Matthew Occhipinti
LB
6-3/225
Don Bosco Prep
Ramsey, NJ
86
85.80
75
Kasiyah Charlton
OL
6-6/295
Brunswick HS
Brunswick, GA
86
85.80
76
Dante Carr
QB
6-3/200
Minersville HS
Minersville, PA
88
87.77
77
Kaj Baker
RB
5-7/158
Somerset Academy Charter School
Miami, FL
87
87.07
78
Amarion Queen
CB
6-1.5/185
Martin County HS
Martin County, FL
84
84.87
74
Alhassan Iddrissu
EDGE
6-6/240
St. Thomas More School
Oakdale, CT
87
88.67
80
Rocco Marriott
QB
6-3.5/203
Platte County HS
Kansas City, MO
89
89.59
79
Preston Hall
LB
6-2/215
Ridge Point HS
Missouri City, TX
86
86.43
77
Brooks Hall
TE
6-5/225
Platte County HS
Platte City, MO
85
N/A
NR
Noah Mercer
DL
6-4/235
Key West HS
Key West, FL
85
85.20
74
Elijah Keys
DB
6-2/175
Duncan U. Fletcher HS
Jacksonville, FL
86
86.13
76
Position-by-Position Breakdown
Offense
- Quarterback: Coach Scott Frost's search for a long-term quarterback continues with Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr ranking as the Knights' highest-ranked signings of this recruiting class. Of the two, Marriott looks the most start-worthy as a freshman, but he may very well have to contend with a returning Davi Belfort, a transfer portal addition or even Cam Fancher if he qualifies for an NCAA hardship waiver.
- Running Back: With the group's seniors, Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, having graduated, Arthur Lewis IV and Kaj Baker enter into what is a very young backfield group. Coach Scott Frost likes using multiple running backs, so should one of this class' pair of rushers impresses in camp, then they could see playing time. Unknown factors that go into such a decision are who UCF could get from the transfer portal, plus the recoveries of Stacy Gage and Taevion Swint.
- Wide Receiver: The Knights went wide receiver heavy in the last recruiting class, so it is not emphasized this time around.
- Tight End: The Knights gained a tight end as a "plus-one" with their star quarterback of the class. While likely to redshirt his freshman season since Dylan Wade and Kylan Fox both have eligibility remaining, he might be able to see the field a little bit if Rocco Marriott can earn the starting job right away.
- Offensive Line: Frost said on a radio interview on Nov. 19 that offensive line is one of the positions he loves to develop "in-house." He described bringing in players with potential and building them up for a year or two before they are ready to play. Based on this, Kasiyah Charlton and Amahn Williams look unlikely to see the field very much right away.
Defense
- Defensive Line: While Alhassan Iddrissu is one of the higher-rated signings of this class, the Knights' flip of Noah Mercer adds some depth to their defensive line ranks Depending on how the former recovers from a patellar tendon injury and develops overall, which scouts have said he needs since he's only been playing football for a short time, he might be one of this class's most likely players to get playing time right away due to his size.
- Linebacker: Most of the Knights' main linebackers this season came from the transfer portal, but given the pair that signed with this signing class, it does not look like the program wants to completely rely on that for the long term. One of them, Preston Hall, is one of the top five highest-rated recruits of this class, making him the most likely one to get playing time right away. However, whether he gets it or not depends both on camp performance and the Knights' transfer portal class.
- Defensive Back: The Knights bring in a pair of new defensive backs, both listed as cornerbacks. With several key players in the secondary, such as Braeden Marshall, Demari Henderson, and Antoine Jackson, entering their senior seasons in 2026, this group of defensive backs marks the beginning of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris' push to assemble the next generation of UCF defensive backs.
Top Commitments in the Class
- Quarterbacks Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr: The quarterbacks of this recruiting class rank 1-2 not only of this season's recruiting class, but also all-time UCF quarterback recruits. Both exhibit the ability to run, something typical of a Frost quarterback. Marriott was a late flip in November, while Carr has been committed since early June.
- EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu: Originally from Ghana, Iddrissu initially left his home nation in 2020 to pursue basketball, but ended up showcasing talent on the gridiron when he played football for the first time in 2023. This past year has been a difficult one, with his father passing away in January and missing his senior season with a patellar tendon injury. Still, Gary Biggins, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, called him an intriguing young prospect.
- Running back Kaj Baker: Nicknamed "Nitro," Baker was marked as an athlete on recruiting sites like 247Sports and On3. He had two UCF coaches recruiting him, running back coach Jimmy Beal and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris. Baker joining the team as a running back showcases the Knights' desire to utilise his speed out of the backfield. With such a young running back group, he could earn playing time if he impresses in camp.
Amahn Williams, Offensive Lineman
Previous School: Tabor Acadmey
Hometown: Marion, Massachusetts
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 260 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 137
Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, UConn
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Physical on the block
- Comparison: He's as tall as Patrick Barnett, who appeared in all 12 games last season off the bench, though he'll need to bulk up more to get to his weight.
Arthur Lewis IV, Running Back
Previous School: Bartram Trail High School
Hometown: Palatka, Florida
Height/Weight: 5-9, 190 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 73
Notable Offers: Liberty, Appalachian State, Iowa State
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Versatility and Speed (ran track in high school with a 11.60s personal best in 100m)
- Comparison: His speed and ability to run, catch and return is comparable to that of Jaden Nixon
Matthew Occhipinti, Linebacker
Previous School: Don Bosco Preperatory High School
Hometown: Ramsey, New Jersey
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 225 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 125
Notable Offers: West Virginia, Cincinnati, UConn
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Hanging on to a tackle and ball-tracking
- Comparison: Height and build is similar to Cole Kozlowski.
Kasiyah Charlton, Offensive Lineman
Previous School: Brunswick High School
Hometown: Brunswick High School
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 295 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 108
Notable Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Physicality and downfield blocking
- Comparison: Height and build is similar to Patrick Barnett, who played in all 12 game soff the bench last season.
Dante Carr, Quarterback
Previous School: Minersville High School
Hometown: Minersville, Pennsylvania
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 200 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 38
Notable Offers: Army, Rutgers, Coastal Carolina
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: A powerful arm, speed and elusiveness
- Comparison: If he does not get the starting job, his running ability could translate into a Jacurri Brown-type role
Kaj Baker, Running Back
Previous School: Somerset Academy Charter School
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Height/Weight: 5-7 / 158 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 69
Notable Offers: Miami (FL), Duke, Florida State
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Speed and versatility (He was recruited by both running back coach Jimmy Beal and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris)
- Comparison: His size and build are more remisicent of a wide receiver, but he is playing as a running back. Wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. played out of the backfield several times this season.
Amerion Queen, Cornerback
Previous School: Martin County High School
Hometown: Martin County, Florida
Height/Weight: 6-1.5 / 185 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 173
Notable Offers: Purdue, Arkansas, Florida
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Ball-tracking
- Comparison: Has a similar height and build as Antione Jackson.
Alhassan Iddrissu, EDGE
Previous School: St. Thomas More School
Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 240 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 78
Notable Offers: Maryland, Minnesota, Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, Washington
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Fast learner, speed and a long wingspan
- Comparison: He is slightly taller than Nyjalik Kelly, but is sized more like Isaiah Nixon.
Rocco Marriott, Quarterback
Previous School: Platte County High School
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Height/Weight: 6-3.5 / 203 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 27
Notable Offers: James Madison, Missouri, West Virginia
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Versatility and football IQ
- Comparison: A 247Sports Analyst wrote Marriott reminded him of former Duke and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
Preston Hall, Linebacker
Previous School: Ridgepoint High School
Hometown: Missouri City, Texas
Height/Weight: 6-2 /215 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 101
Notable Offers: San Diego State, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Ball-tracking
- Comparison: Built similarly to Kam Moore and TJ Bullard
Brooks Hall, Tight End
Previous School: Platte County High School
Hometown: Platte County, Missouri
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 225 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 92
Notable Offers: South Dakota, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, UTSA, Missouri State
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Connection with Rocco Marriott.
- Comparison: Built most similarly to Kylan Fox.
Noah Mercer, Defensive Lineman
Previous School: Key West High School
Hometown: Key West, Florida
Height/Weight: 6-4 / 235 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 170
Notable Offers: South Florida and Maryland
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Speed and Physicality (Threw shot put and discus and ran 200m in high school)
- Comparison: Built most similarly to Isaiah Nixon
Elijah Keys, Defensive Back
Previous School: Duncan U. Fletcher High School
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Height/Weight: 6-2 / 175 lbs.
Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 112
Notable Offers: South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Memphis
Scouting Report:
- Strengths: Ball-tracking
- Comparison: Similar build to Jyaire Brown with the size of DJ Bell.
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
Notable Flips
- Noah Mercer: Was committed to South Florida until Bulls coach Alex Golesh took the Auburn job. His other offers were UCF and Maryland.
Recent Decommitments
The Knights had a handful of recruits that decommitted from the program during the past couple of months:
- Quarterback Kane Archer announced his decommitment following UCF's flipping of Rocco Marriott . He is now committed to Auburn.
- Defensive lineman Isaiah McNish, an Apopka native, announced his decommitment on Oct. 6.
- Tight End Charlie Jilek initially committed to the Knights back in April, but decommitted on Oct. 1. He then committed to Minnesota, but ended up decommitting from there a month later before signing with Texas.
Historical Context & Class Ranking
Year
No. of Commits
Recruiting Class Ranking (Overall)
Recruiting Class Ranking (Big 12)
Average Player Rating
2026
13
90th
14th
86.92
2025
15
83rd
16th
87.55
2024
17
39th
3rd
88.12
2023
15
50th
9th
87.78
Catch up on more UCF news below:
The Top Three Players UCF Can't Let Hit The Transfer Portal
UCF Defensive Back First To Declare For 2026 NFL Draft
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner