UCF Knights Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

The road to assembling the 2026 UCF Knights football team began Wednesday with high school recruits officially signing with the program for the first time during the Early Signing Day period.

Name Position Height/Weight Previous School Hometown 247Sports Rating Rivals/On3 Ranking ESPN Ranking Amahn Williams OL 6-6/260 Tabor Academy Randolph, MA 85 85.80 76 Arthur Lewis IV RB 5-9/190 Bartram Trail HS Palatka, FL 86 85.47 76 Matthew Occhipinti LB 6-3/225 Don Bosco Prep Ramsey, NJ 86 85.80 75 Kasiyah Charlton OL 6-6/295 Brunswick HS Brunswick, GA 86 85.80 76 Dante Carr QB 6-3/200 Minersville HS Minersville, PA 88 87.77 77 Kaj Baker RB 5-7/158 Somerset Academy Charter School Miami, FL 87 87.07 78 Amarion Queen CB 6-1.5/185 Martin County HS Martin County, FL 84 84.87 74 Alhassan Iddrissu EDGE 6-6/240 St. Thomas More School Oakdale, CT 87 88.67 80 Rocco Marriott QB 6-3.5/203 Platte County HS Kansas City, MO 89 89.59 79 Preston Hall LB 6-2/215 Ridge Point HS Missouri City, TX 86 86.43 77 Brooks Hall TE 6-5/225 Platte County HS Platte City, MO 85 N/A NR Noah Mercer DL 6-4/235 Key West HS Key West, FL 85 85.20 74 Elijah Keys DB 6-2/175 Duncan U. Fletcher HS Jacksonville, FL 86 86.13 76

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense

Quarterback: Coach Scott Frost's search for a long-term quarterback continues with Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr ranking as the Knights' highest-ranked signings of this recruiting class. Of the two, Marriott looks the most start-worthy as a freshman, but he may very well have to contend with a returning Davi Belfort, a transfer portal addition or even Cam Fancher if he qualifies for an NCAA hardship waiver.

Running Back: With the group's seniors, Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, having graduated, Arthur Lewis IV and Kaj Baker enter into what is a very young backfield group. Coach Scott Frost likes using multiple running backs, so should one of this class' pair of rushers impresses in camp, then they could see playing time. Unknown factors that go into such a decision are who UCF could get from the transfer portal, plus the recoveries of Stacy Gage and Taevion Swint.

Wide Receiver: The Knights went wide receiver heavy in the last recruiting class, so it is not emphasized this time around.

Tight End: The Knights gained a tight end as a "plus-one" with their star quarterback of the class. While likely to redshirt his freshman season since Dylan Wade and Kylan Fox both have eligibility remaining, he might be able to see the field a little bit if Rocco Marriott can earn the starting job right away.

Offensive Line: Frost said on a radio interview on Nov. 19 that offensive line is one of the positions he loves to develop "in-house." He described bringing in players with potential and building them up for a year or two before they are ready to play. Based on this, Kasiyah Charlton and Amahn Williams look unlikely to see the field very much right away.

Defense

Defensive Line: While Alhassan Iddrissu is one of the higher-rated signings of this class, the Knights' flip of Noah Mercer adds some depth to their defensive line ranks Depending on how the former recovers from a patellar tendon injury and develops overall, which scouts have said he needs since he's only been playing football for a short time, he might be one of this class's most likely players to get playing time right away due to his size.

Linebacker: Most of the Knights' main linebackers this season came from the transfer portal, but given the pair that signed with this signing class, it does not look like the program wants to completely rely on that for the long term. One of them, Preston Hall, is one of the top five highest-rated recruits of this class, making him the most likely one to get playing time right away. However, whether he gets it or not depends both on camp performance and the Knights' transfer portal class.

Defensive Back: The Knights bring in a pair of new defensive backs, both listed as cornerbacks. With several key players in the secondary, such as Braeden Marshall, Demari Henderson, and Antoine Jackson, entering their senior seasons in 2026, this group of defensive backs marks the beginning of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris' push to assemble the next generation of UCF defensive backs.

Top Commitments in the Class

Quarterbacks Rocco Marriott and Dante Carr: The quarterbacks of this recruiting class rank 1-2 not only of this season's recruiting class, but also all-time UCF quarterback recruits. Both exhibit the ability to run, something typical of a Frost quarterback. Marriott was a late flip in November, while Carr has been committed since early June.

EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu: Originally from Ghana, Iddrissu initially left his home nation in 2020 to pursue basketball, but ended up showcasing talent on the gridiron when he played football for the first time in 2023. This past year has been a difficult one, with his father passing away in January and missing his senior season with a patellar tendon injury. Still, Gary Biggins, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, called him an intriguing young prospect.

Running back Kaj Baker: Nicknamed "Nitro," Baker was marked as an athlete on recruiting sites like 247Sports and On3. He had two UCF coaches recruiting him, running back coach Jimmy Beal and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris. Baker joining the team as a running back showcases the Knights' desire to utilise his speed out of the backfield. With such a young running back group, he could earn playing time if he impresses in camp.

Amahn Williams, Offensive Lineman

Previous School: Tabor Acadmey

Hometown: Marion, Massachusetts

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 260 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 137

Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, UConn

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Physical on the block

Comparison: He's as tall as Patrick Barnett, who appeared in all 12 games last season off the bench, though he'll need to bulk up more to get to his weight.

Arthur Lewis IV, Running Back

Previous School: Bartram Trail High School

Hometown: Palatka, Florida

Height/Weight: 5-9, 190 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 73

Notable Offers: Liberty, Appalachian State, Iowa State

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Versatility and Speed (ran track in high school with a 11.60s personal best in 100m)

Comparison: His speed and ability to run, catch and return is comparable to that of Jaden Nixon

Matthew Occhipinti, Linebacker

Previous School: Don Bosco Preperatory High School

Hometown: Ramsey, New Jersey

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 225 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 125

Notable Offers: West Virginia, Cincinnati, UConn

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Hanging on to a tackle and ball-tracking

Comparison: Height and build is similar to Cole Kozlowski.

Kasiyah Charlton, Offensive Lineman

Previous School: Brunswick High School

Hometown: Brunswick High School

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 295 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 108

Notable Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Physicality and downfield blocking

Comparison: Height and build is similar to Patrick Barnett, who played in all 12 game soff the bench last season.

Dante Carr, Quarterback

Previous School: Minersville High School

Hometown: Minersville, Pennsylvania

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 200 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 38

Notable Offers: Army, Rutgers, Coastal Carolina

Scouting Report:

Strengths: A powerful arm, speed and elusiveness

Comparison: If he does not get the starting job, his running ability could translate into a Jacurri Brown-type role

Kaj Baker, Running Back

Previous School: Somerset Academy Charter School

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Height/Weight: 5-7 / 158 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 69

Notable Offers: Miami (FL), Duke, Florida State

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Speed and versatility (He was recruited by both running back coach Jimmy Beal and defensive backs coach Brandon Harris)

Comparison: His size and build are more remisicent of a wide receiver, but he is playing as a running back. Wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. played out of the backfield several times this season.

Amerion Queen, Cornerback

Previous School: Martin County High School

Hometown: Martin County, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-1.5 / 185 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 173

Notable Offers: Purdue, Arkansas, Florida

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Ball-tracking

Comparison: Has a similar height and build as Antione Jackson.

Alhassan Iddrissu, EDGE

Previous School: St. Thomas More School

Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 240 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 78

Notable Offers: Maryland, Minnesota, Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, Washington

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Fast learner, speed and a long wingspan

Comparison: He is slightly taller than Nyjalik Kelly, but is sized more like Isaiah Nixon.

Rocco Marriott, Quarterback

Previous School: Platte County High School

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Height/Weight: 6-3.5 / 203 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 27

Notable Offers: James Madison, Missouri, West Virginia

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Versatility and football IQ

Comparison: A 247Sports Analyst wrote Marriott reminded him of former Duke and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

Preston Hall, Linebacker

Previous School: Ridgepoint High School

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

Height/Weight: 6-2 /215 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 101

Notable Offers: San Diego State, Colorado State, Arkansas State

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Ball-tracking

Comparison: Built similarly to Kam Moore and TJ Bullard

Brooks Hall, Tight End

Previous School: Platte County High School

Hometown: Platte County, Missouri

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 225 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 92

Notable Offers: South Dakota, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, UTSA, Missouri State

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Connection with Rocco Marriott.

Comparison: Built most similarly to Kylan Fox.

Noah Mercer, Defensive Lineman

Previous School: Key West High School

Hometown: Key West, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 235 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 170

Notable Offers: South Florida and Maryland

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Speed and Physicality (Threw shot put and discus and ran 200m in high school)

Comparison: Built most similarly to Isaiah Nixon

Elijah Keys, Defensive Back

Previous School: Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 175 lbs.

Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 112

Notable Offers: South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Memphis

Scouting Report:

Strengths: Ball-tracking

Comparison: Similar build to Jyaire Brown with the size of DJ Bell.

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Notable Flips

Noah Mercer: Was committed to South Florida until Bulls coach Alex Golesh took the Auburn job. His other offers were UCF and Maryland.

Recent Decommitments

The Knights had a handful of recruits that decommitted from the program during the past couple of months:

Quarterback Kane Archer announced his decommitment following UCF's flipping of Rocco Marriott . He is now committed to Auburn.

Defensive lineman Isaiah McNish, an Apopka native, announced his decommitment on Oct. 6.

Tight End Charlie Jilek initially committed to the Knights back in April, but decommitted on Oct. 1. He then committed to Minnesota, but ended up decommitting from there a month later before signing with Texas.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Year No. of Commits Recruiting Class Ranking (Overall) Recruiting Class Ranking (Big 12) Average Player Rating 2026 13 90th 14th 86.92 2025 15 83rd 16th 87.55 2024 17 39th 3rd 88.12 2023 15 50th 9th 87.78

