UCF Running Back Involved In Run And Pass Attacks In Win Over Jacksonville State
UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery took advantage of his first start of his collegiate career Thursday night.
The player who only had two games with double-digit carries in his career entering this weekend recorded a new career high of 21 carries against Jacksonville State for 79 yards. He also led the team with 71 receiving yards on three catches, mostly thanks to a 64-yard catch in which Montgomery leapt over a diving Gamecock defender to reach the 15-yard line.
Montgomery was also impactful off the field. Earlier in the week, he said he embraces his leadership role, while Frost went so far as to say having him is like having another coach out on the field. These qualities manifested themselves during one particular moment on the sideline on Thursday night.
"You know you got a good kid when I'm looking at my play sheet frustrated, and he comes over and encourages me, you know, and that says a lot about Myles," Frost said.
Frost called Montgomery a "warrior" for staying in the game and handling the bulk of rushing duties. For comparison, fellow running back Jaden Nixon only ran the ball twice, as well as wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. However, despite Montgomery's success with that workhorse role, getting 150 all-purpose yards, Frost noted there would be a change in carry distribution in the future, mentioning Nixon, Stacy Gage and Agyeman "AG" Addae.
"Going forward, we got to rotate those guys a little more," Frost said.
Frost's first opportunity to give that trio more playing time is Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. when the Knights host North Carolina A&T.
UCF Learned It Has A Valuable Second Option At Quarterback
The UCF Knights' season begins with a clutch win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with a final score of 17-10. The game started with sloppy offense from both teams and a two-hour rain delay in the middle of the second quarter. Before the halt, Knights' starting quarterback Cam Fancher took a strong hit from Gamecocks defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans and would be sidelined the rest of the game.
Fancher didn't look good during his limited time on the field. He completed five of nine passes for 32 yards and also rushed four times for 39 yards. Whether it was adjusting to a new system or the rainy weather, it was not a great first impression for the redshirt senior. As he went down, it's next man up, with Tayven Jackson taking over the Knights' offense.
The Indiana transfer was projected to be the starting quarterback during camp, which made the Fancher announcement a surprise to some fans and media outlets. However, Jackson displayed his talents, skills, and toughness in the entire second half of the game. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.
"It was always stay ready," he said in his postgame presser. "The opportunity will always come."
Two plays stood out the most from Jackson's debut as a Knight. The obvious one was the 33-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver DJ Black. The other was a 64-yard pass to running back Myles Montgomery in the third quarter. Both were explosive plays and helped spark the Knights' offense to pull through with a win.
The farthest Fancher threw was for 20 yards to wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. He certainly has the experience, but might not be the right starting quarterback for the Knights. The team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies next Saturday.
Scott Frost mentioned after the game that Fancher was having back issues, which ruled him out for the rest of the game. He also stated that he'll wait for the results of Fancher's injury before deciding on next week's starting quarterback.
Frost opted not to comment on the rejuvenation of the quarterback battle in his postgame presser.
It's only week one, but Jackson showed he has tremendous potential. He also looked very confident on the field, which can take a player a long way. A quarterback switch for the Knights may be the right move as the season officially unfolds.
"A win is a win and any win is a confidence booster," Jackson said. "Just coming out with a win and knowing we can get better, that's the exciting thing."
