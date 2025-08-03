UCF Running Backs Rotation Could Have A New Feel This Season
A multi-pronged rushing attack is familiar to UCF Knights coach Scott Frost.
In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, four players rushed the ball over 50 times, and five running backs scored at least one touchdown. While senior running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon look in line to receive their share of looks, Frost's history suggests there will be plenty more carries available for some of the other backs.
"I think one cool thing is that everybody has a clean slate," running backs coach Jimmy Beal said on Sunday when players reported for fall camp. "I mean, one thing that every young guy in our system right now is they shown the ability to learn and want to be on the field. I think those competitive deals at practice, at meetings, whatever it might be, in conditioning, those guys have kind of started show like, 'Hey, I want to be out there.'"
Here are the four freshman UCF running backs who could get some playing time this season:
1. Stacy Gage
Gage, a redshirt freshman out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, has the advantage of one season's experience on the team over the other freshman. Beal said Gage has "a little bit more size to him," weighing in at 210 pounds. He appeared in three games last season, but did not record a carry.
2. Taevion Swint
Swint is a four-star running back out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee. He gained recruiting buzz as far back as March 2023 when he was a rising junior. Beal called him "as advertised" and "pretty dynamic." Of all the freshmen, he is the one best positioned to see the field immediately.
3. Agyeman Addae
Addae, otherwise known as "AG," has made an impression among the leaders of the running back room even before his first fall camp. Beal called him "so smart," and Nixon named him on Monday when he was talking about how he wanted to leave a legacy.
4. Chance Nixon
Nixon is a local kid coming out of Oviedo High School, just 12 minutes down the road from campus. It is the same high school as legendary UCF quarterback Blake Bortles. He ran for more than 1,000 yards during his high school career. He had five 100-yard games as a senior.
