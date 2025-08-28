UCF's Scott Frost Provides Biggest Moment For Start Of Second Stint
For the first time since 2017, Scott Frost is running out of the Acrisure Bounce House's tunnel as UCF's coach on Thursday night.
There's a sense of sentimentality to it all, not just from Knights fans, but also for Frost himself, at least once he does not need to be locked in on game prep.
"I think there will be some sentimental feelings in me, but I won't notice until we get into the game," Frost said on Tuesday during 96.9 The Game's "Knight Talk" with Marc Daniels. "I'll probably be too mission-focused on getting the guys ready and making sure I'm ready to make the right play calls, but at some point I'll look around and I think it'll all come back to me."
However, just because he's not reminiscing just yet does not mean Frost is not excited. After all, he's back coaching college football for the first time in almost three years.
"The best parts about coaching are impacting young lives and competing, and you get to do both those things in a big way at practice, but especially at games," Frost said on Monday. "We got a pretty special group of guys. I told them the other day, when I was here last time, there was a group of guys that came together so well, it was life-changing, almost, for them, and what they got to experience together.
"I want that for this group, too. I want them to have those kind of trials and that kind of success. You take those kind of experiences with you for the rest of your life, so we're working to build that here again."
The excitement is amongst the players as well. While running back Myles Montgomery said on Monday that athletes are creatures of habit, he also said it's "natural" that "coming closer to the game, there's always a more heightened sense of urgency."
Meanwhile, defensive end Nyjalik Kelly's excitement stems from Thursday night serving as a culmination of the work the team put in to get to this point, with Knights fans now getting to see the fruits of its labor for themselves.
"You know, we've been practicing, training with each other for eight months, getting to know new players, new coaches," Kelly said on Monday. "So, I'm excited to show everybody what we built together here."
The Knights kick off this season against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
