UCF's Scott Frost On NCAA Football: "Off The Rails And Out Of Control"
Even in just two seasons away from the sport, college football has undergone dramatic change since UCF Coach Scott Frost was in it.
Back during Frost's first stint in Orlando, which ended in 2017, the era of Name, Image and Likeness and the collectives it spawned was still a few years away.
"You know, where college football is, I'm not shy of saying it, right now it's off the rails and out of control," Frost said on The Jim Rome Show. "Unfortunately, right now, whoever has the richest boosters is getting really good players, and those teams are going to have a better chance to win."
Now, at the dawn of his second stint, it's also the dawn of the revenue-sharing era, where schools now have a direct say in player income. However, with these changes, Frost said team building becomes an even tougher, but more important, task.
"We're doing an unbelievable job catching up on those resources," Frost said. "Terry Mohajir, our AD, has done a great job with that, but as everybody's getting a lot more new players in their program and taking kids in the transfer portal and using rev share to get them, you really have a collection of mercenaries now, and the team stuff, the culture building, it's even harder now because you don't have three or four years to work with people on that, but I think it's even more important now."
Frost's first chance to showcase the new team he has built is UCF's season-opener on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
Coach Scott Frost Assesses State Of UCF Program On Jim Rome Show
UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost spoke about his return to Orlando and this season's team on The Jim Rome Show Tuesday.
Rome, a longtime sports radio host, and Frost spoke on a variety of topics, including Frost's time under Sean McVay at the Los Angeles Rams and the death of a legend of Frost's favorite MLB team, the Chicago Cubs' Ryne Sandberg.
When it comes to the Knights, Frost reiterated the challenges of returning to his old job after the changes college football has undergone since he initially left Orlando. He said new coaches often have to rebuild their whole team when taking a new job.
"In a lot of ways, that's a challenge and not a lot of fun, but in some other ways, you can go get the guys that you want and rebuild the team the way that you want to quicker," Frost said. "So we've been putting a lot of work into making sure we take a group of individuals and try to turn them into a team, and seeing how fast we can grow up and become a cohesive unit. The guys have been working hard and excited to get an opportunity to prove ourselves."
The Knights will have to prove themselves in a Big 12 that Frost called a "higher-level challenge," calling the conference a "very even league."
"You can make an argument that anyone in the league could win it if they play well," Frost said. "That makes every game important and every game a challenge. Even though the league is harder, though we're able to recruit better players because, as we're in that league now and we're a Power 4 team."
Frost also pointed out that, in addition to the Knights' change in conference affiliation, there was also a change in the level of resources available to him since his first stint.
"UCF's has grown so much, even since I was here the first time, and looking at the caliber of talent that we have here and what we're able to get, and how much financially, and in other ways, the resources here have improved, I think UCF's got a chance to continue its ascension, and I'm happy to be a part of it," Frost said.
Frost will make his Big 12 coaching debut in the Knights' season-opener on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
Scott Frost Gives Update On UCF Quarterback Battle After First Scrimmage
Scott Frost Felt 'Good' About UCF Knights Defense After Scrimmage
UCF Offensive Coordinator Gives Latest Update On Tight End Competition